Prestigious 2021 Philanthropic Award Winners Announced

"One of the great joys of my job is getting to honor those who are excelling in the nonprofit industry. Each year's honorees are the best of the best, and 2021 is no exception. I congratulate them all and everyone who gives their time, talent, and treasure to make this community a better place," says Executive Service Corps President and CEO Rachelle Jervis.

This year the Executive Service Corps is pleased to announce the following award recipients.

Philanthropist of the Year Award: Michael and Donna Thompson

The Philanthropist of the Year Award is given to the person or persons who have made a significant financial contribution to the nonprofit community. "The Executive Service Corps has been a very important part of my life and I bleed ESC blue so I want to continue to ensure that the services it offers are around for a long time to come," says Mike Thompson.

Philanthropic Lifetime Achievement Award: Donald Dew, President/CEO at Habilitative Systems, Inc.

The Philanthropic Lifetime Award is given to a senior professional with a career in the nonprofit field who successfully led organizations, improved their community, and gave back to the sector as a whole. "For so many in our community, trauma and tragedy has been an unfortunate reality of life. For over 42 years, Habilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI) has provided opportunities for those served to experience enriched lives and achieve their highest human potential. We value servant leadership, and it lies at the very core of our mission," said Donald Dew.

Nonprofit Consultant of the Year Award: Joan Parrott-Sheffer, Engagement Manager, Executive Service Corps

The Nonprofit Consultant of the Year Award is given to a different nonprofit consultant each year based on the number of pro bono hours they give to charitable organizations. "I love being a part of the Executive Service Corps. I work with amazing colleagues, now friends, who deeply care. Together, we help clients change the world," declared Joan Parrott-Sheffer.

Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year Award: Mike Bertrand, President and CEO, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

The Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year Award is given to one nonprofit chief officer who excels in leading their organization past challenges to exceptional success.

"I am privileged to lead an amazing group of professionals here at LCFS of IL. The strategic plan developed with us by the Executive Service Corps has served as our road map during these unprecedented times. I am honored to receive this award on behalf of all my colleagues," said Mike Bertrand.

Nonprofit Civic Leader of the Year Award: Sejal Shah-Myers Executive Director at Springboard Foundation

The Nonprofit Civic Leader of the Year Award is given to a nonprofit chief who excels in leading their own organization and magnificently improves both the nonprofit sector and community. "I'm so inspired by the work of nonprofits and have been for more than 20 years. Never have I been prouder to be a part of the sector than during the last 14 months. Against the most difficult odds, nonprofits have pivoted and persevered in creative and courageous ways. They are needed now more than ever. Wrapping nonprofits in support--be it financial, as advocates, or by boosting their capacity--can go a long way towards a more equitable future," shared Sejal.

Nonprofit Board Member of the Year Award: Katie Tuten, BandWith Chicago (BWC) Board Member and Owner of the Hideout

The Nonprofit Board Member of the Year Award is given to an outstanding nonprofit board member who provides exceptional volunteer service on a charitable organization board. "This is a great honor to be recognized for this award. The support and guidance that Executive Service Corps provided BandWith and our Board was invaluable. Executive Service Corps provided us with the necessary tools, research materials, one on one guidance that enabled BandWith to jump start our organization. ESC liaisons were generous, kind, supportive and knowledgeable," shared Katie Tuten.

The Executive Service Corps will acknowledge these exceptional honorees as part of their annual event, Turn the Page on 2020. The event will be held via Zoom on Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM CST. You can purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate at www.escevent.org.

"These nonprofit leaders are true heroes of society. We at Executive Service Corps are proud to support them in their missions and we are pleased to honor them at the Celebration of ESC, Turn the Page," stated Jeanne Mayes, event chairperson and Executive Service Corps board member.

"Our annual event is such a wonderful time to recognize 6 well deserving nonprofit leaders. Each represent the kind of organization that ESC's work supports and why it's critically important to support ESC at our upcoming event," said Wendy Kritt, Executive Service Corps board chairperson.

Press Release Contact: Jeanne Mayes, [email protected], +1 (312) 880-7734

SOURCE Executive Service Corps of Chicago