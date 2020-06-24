Prestigious Brazilian Engineering Company Selects MiX Telematics to Optimize Asset Safety & Efficiency

BOCA RATON, Florida, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that one of Brazil's most prominent engineering companies has appointed MiX Telematics to assist in improving the safety and running costs of their cranes.

The company will rely upon MiX Telematics to provide vital optimization services for their 276 cranes, located at one of the largest ore mines in the world in the north of Brazil.

MiX Telematics will be assisting the company to enhance the safety of the operation as well as to reduce maintenance costs and fuel consumption, whilst preventing overuse of the assets. These vital services will be complemented by MiX Telematics' partner in the region, whose Operations Center will monitor the crane usage.

"We are very pleased that another key Brazilian operator has put their trust in MiX Telematics as a result of our partnership approach, proven results and industry specialist expertise," states MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

