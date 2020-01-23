Prestigious Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship Announces 2020 Semifinalists

LANSDOWNE, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced today the semifinalists for its highly selective Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Through this award, the Foundation supports high-achieving community college students as they transfer to some of the best four-year institutions in the country to complete their bachelor's degrees.

This year's 456 semifinalists were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,500 applicants attending 311 community colleges in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

"Year after year, we are impressed by the incredible talent and resolve of community college students," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We are proud to recognize this outstanding group of semifinalists for their academic achievement."

The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship recipients will be announced in April. Selected scholars will receive financial support for up to three years, comprehensive educational advising, and the chance to connect with fellow Cooke Scholars.

Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership. Students must be currently enrolled community college students or recent graduates residing in the United States.

Learn more about the Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship here.

A list of this year's Cooke Transfer Scholar Semifinalists, their community colleges, and the states they represent can be found here.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $200 million in scholarships to over 2,700 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $110 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

