Prestigious French cancer center Institut Curie digitizes pathology with solution from Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its solution for digital pathology at Institut Curie, one of the most recognized and prestigious cancer centers in France. Pathologists at Institut Curie will now be able to share cases more easily with colleagues for consultations and access digital tools and AI applications. This will save valuable time and increase accuracy when making diagnoses—ultimately leading to better care for cancer patients.

"It was a natural step for us to move to a digital workflow. Our department is located on two sites. One in Paris and one in Saint-Cloud, which is headed by Professor Allory. We will now be able to utilize our specialists at our two sites at any time, which is a critical factor during the diagnostic process," says Dr. Anne Vincent-Salomon, head of the pathology department and the diagnostic and theranostic medicine division.

She continues: "It is also a major step forward in terms of working remotely and thereby improving the work-life balance, which is particularly valuable for the younger generation living in a region like the Ile de France. Partnering with Sectra, which already has a lot of experience in this field, feels great and we look forward to getting started."

Digitizing pathology brings pathologists new functionality beyond the microscope. Without the need for physical glass slides, digital access enables them to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals as well as the possibility to benefit from evolving technology such as AI. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access further facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, specialist consultations and improved teaching possibilities.

Institut Curie is one of the leading medical and research cancer centers in the world, recognized especially for its expertise in breast cancer, and acts as an international reference center for several cancer types. Due to its expertise in this field, more than 100 international patients are treated every year at its two hospitals in Paris and Saint-Cloud. Institut Curie has become the third French healthcare provider to order Sectra's digital pathology solution within a four-month period, following previous orders from Institut Bergonié and GHU Paris psychiatrie & neurosciences. Together, these cancer centers are leading the way in the digitization of pathology in France.

"France is undergoing a transformation within pathology, with more and more hospitals and cancer centers implementing a digital workflow. Institut Curie, with its world-leading services and research, will become one of the pioneers in this field as they have now taken this highly important step. We feel humble and proud to have been given the opportunity to put our digital tools in the hands of their pathologists," says Fabien Lozach, Managing Director of Sectra France.

The solution will be integrated with the laboratory information system (LIS) at Institut Curie. Tight integration between Sectra's solution and the LIS will provide pathologists with a complete overview of patient history—in one application—and enable an efficient workflow based on, for example, sub-specialization and priority. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also provides freedom of choice in selecting a scanner vendor or an AI partner. The contract was signed in March 2021.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging solution. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

About Institut Curie

Institut Curie, France's leading cancer center, combines an internationally-renowned research center with a cutting-edge hospital group that treats all types of cancer, including the rarest. Founded in 1909 by Marie Curie, Institut Curie employs 3,600 researchers, physicians, and health professionals across three sites (Paris, Saint-Cloud, and Orsay), working on its three missions: treatment, research, and teaching. A private foundation with public utility status, Institut Curie is authorized to receive donations and legacies, and thanks to the support of its donors, is able to make discoveries more quickly, improving treatments and quality of life for patients. For more information, visit: www.curie.fr.

