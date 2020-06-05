Prestigious Rheingold Law Firm Taking Zantac Cases Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney David Rheingold of the Manhattan law firm of Rheingold, Giuffra, Ruffo, & Plotkin LLP is accepting cases from people who have been prescribed ranitidine-based Zantac, a drug used to treat gastrointestinal conditions such as heartburn, acid indigestion, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estate of a prominent New York City urologist who developed bladder cancer in April 2017 after prolonged use of Zantac and its generic equivalent. This cancer was determined to have metastasized, causing the doctor to suffer from the cancers and related treatments until his death.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) decided to consolidate the cases in February 2020, transferring complaints filed throughout the federal court system to U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg in the Southern District of Florida, for coordinated discovery and pretrial proceedings.

Based on prevailing scientific evidence, exposure to Zantac/Ranitidine (and the attendant NDMA) can cause bladder cancer.

According to numerous medical studies, over-the-counter Zantac and its generic equivalent are linked to cancer. On October 2, 2019, the FDA found "unacceptable levels of NDMA in samples of ranitidine." (The World Health Organization described N-Nitrosodimethylamine ("NDMA") as "clearly carcinogenic."

One study "detected extremely high levels of NDMA in all lots (of ranitidine) tested, across multiple manufacturers of ranitidine products," including Zantac.

Attorney David Rheingold noted that Zantac is a dangerous but highly popular drug that millions of consumers have been prescribed or purchased over the counter without knowledge of the drug's cancer risks. "The manufacturers of Zantac were more interested in profits than people. They knew about these dangers as early as the 1980's but failed to disclose the findings to the health community, doctors, or the general public. Use of Zantac poses a serious public health risk," noted Rheingold.

