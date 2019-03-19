Preston Todd Advisors Represents Convenient Payments in Investment by The Beekman Group

BOSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preston Todd Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce it has successfully advised Salt Lake City, UT based Convenient Payments on its investment from The Beekman Group, a New York City based private equity firm. Preston Todd Advisors served as exclusive advisor to Convenient Payments on the transaction. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Convenient Payments provides best-of-breed payment technology to the market's highest value verticals, including government, education, medical, dental, and property management. "Convenient Payments is one of the most attractive assets we've brought to market in the last twelve months" said Managing Director Adam Hark. "The combination of robust software and payment integrations made Convenient Payments a top tier acquisition target among active strategics and private equity firms. We are excited for Convenient Payments to continue along its path of successful growth by joining forces with a group that has such deep experience in the payment technology sector. Bringing in a top notch partner like The Beekman Group will be a great enhancement for the company's already impressive growth."

"We could not be more pleased to move forward with the support of The Beekman Group behind us," stated Casey Leloux, CEO of Convenient Payments. "With this investment we look forward to being able to expand our value proposition to both current and future merchants and integrated software partners. The Preston Todd Advisors team was an indispensable partner in this endeavor. Their unique position in the marketplace, with expertise in integrated payments and software, proved essential to this very exciting outcome."

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm dedicated to partnering with management teams to grow companies into market leading businesses. Beekman manages over $800 million in assets and has access to additional capital through strategic co-investment relationships. Beekman focuses on lower middle market investments in service-related sectors including healthcare services, consumer services, and business services. Beekman partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman employs a unique approach to implementing a value creation roadmap for each investment, as demonstrated by our proven track record of success, extensive experience, and 25-year reputation.

About Convenient Payments

Convenient Payments, LLC is an advanced technology provider of end-to-end payment solutions, integration platforms and stored-value products for private and public sectors, in person — that is, face-to-face — and online. Convenient Payments offers the most complete payment processing solution for industries wanting to accept credit/debit card and ACH/ECheck transactions in person, over the phone, through the Internet or through an automated recurring payment module.

About Preston Todd Advisors

Preston Todd Advisors is a leading lower-middle-market M&A advisory firm serving the servicing the payment technology, software, and financial technology verticals. The firm designs and implements forward looking growth strategies for companies trying to navigate the ongoing paradigm shift in digital payments and software. With over a decade of transactional experience Preston Todd boasts a top tier clientele of best-in-class financial technology and software firms.

