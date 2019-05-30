PrestoSports and BoxOut Sports Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Athletic Social Media Engagement

PHOENIX, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports, the leader in athletic websites, and BoxOut Sports, the collegiate leader in automated sports graphic solutions, announced a new strategic partnership to bring enhanced social media capabilities to more than 1,400 athletic programs.

Athletic organizations are working towards modernizing the in-game experience. By watching from outside of the stadium, fans can control their own narrative of the game by connecting to social media and tweeting, posting and sharing content as the game unfolds, wherever they are. So, it falls to the sports programs to create an in-game experience that extends online and follows fans.

Long outsourced to specialized graphic designers, the team at BoxOut Sports has made their name by building software that automates the process of creating video and still graphics with a few clicks of the mouse.

"We're extremely excited to partner with PrestoSports," stated BoxOut Sports Director of Corporate Partnerships, Robbie Lightfoot. "They've been incredible to work with as we provide a great solution to take graphics to the next level. The content PrestoSports clients will be posting raises the bar in how teams and student-athletes are presented to their respective fan bases. This graphics partnership sets a new marketing standard for college athletic departments!"

This partnership between BoxOut Sports, a favorite of sports information directors at major universities including Notre Dame and Ohio State, and PrestoSports integrates the power of more than 260 infographics into the PrestoSports website solution. Using this visually rich solution, clients of PrestoSports will be able to publish live data to social media or their website using custom infographics complete with the school's colors, logo and other graphics.

"Athletics programs are seeking new and visually rich ways to engage their fans. Today's fans live on social media, so our integration with BoxOut's infographics solution gives them the tools to quickly and efficiently engage their fans," said Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports.

PrestoSports and BoxOut sports are excited to provide a platform that meets the engagement demands of both athletic programs and fans. The new solution will be available to PrestoSports clients this fall.

PrestoSports

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017, which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet and Black Diamond (SIDHelp). PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes and coaches.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health and fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across three brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, and PrestoSports – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 6,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; and Battery Ventures https://www.battery.com/.

BoxOut Sports

BoxOut Sports is the nation's leader in graphic-generating software assisting athletic departments and teams at all levels by creating stunning visuals in seconds to increase and enhance the fan experience. Through the use of these graphics, fans can learn, be entertained, inspired and motivated while easily sharing this content with others.

