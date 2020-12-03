Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Global Market Insights (2020 to 2025) - Analysis and Forecast
Dec 03, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Bridges
- Parking decks
- Buildings
- Other
Companies Covered:
- KISWIRE
- Sumiden Wire Products Corporation
- Wire Mesh Corporation
- Insteel Industries Inc
- Arcelor Mittal
- Hien
- Siam Industry Wire
- Steelgroup
- DWK
- Celik Halat
- Chia Ta World
- Henan Hengxing
- Silvery Dragon
- Tianjin Chunpeng
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand by Region
8.2 Import of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size
9.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size
10.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size
11.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size
12.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size
13.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size
14.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size Forecast
15.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Kiswire
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Kiswire
16.1.4 Kiswire prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Sumiden Wire Products Corporation
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Sumiden Wire Products Corporation
16.2.4 Sumiden Wire Products Corporation prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Wire Mesh Corporation
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Wire Mesh Corporation
16.3.4 Wire Mesh Corporation prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Insteel Industries Inc
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Insteel Industries Inc
16.4.4 Insteel Industries Inc prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Arcelor Mittal
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Arcelor Mittal
16.5.4 Arcelor Mittal prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Hien
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Hien
16.6.4 Hien prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Siam Industry Wire
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Siam Industry Wire
16.7.4 Siam Industry Wire prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Steelgroup
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Steelgroup
16.8.4 Steelgroup prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Dwk
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Dwk
16.9.4 Dwk prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Celik Halat
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Celik Halat
16.10.4 Celik Halat prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.11 Chia Ta World
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Chia Ta World
16.11.4 Chia Ta World prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.12 Henan Hengxing
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Henan Hengxing
16.12.4 Henan Hengxing prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.13 Silvery Dragon
16.13.1 Company Profile
16.13.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Silvery Dragon
16.13.4 Silvery Dragon prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.14 Tianjin Chunpeng
16.14.1 Company Profile
16.14.2 Main Business and Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Information
16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of Tianjin Chunpeng
16.14.4 Tianjin Chunpeng prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuf3jz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets