Presults, a Leading Provider of Archiving and Compliance Solutions for Financial Advisors Names Larry Shumbres as Chief Executive Officer

The appointment of Industry FinTech Executive Shumbres is in line with the company's focus on growth in the financial services space

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presults, a leading provider of archiving and compliance solutions for financial advisors, today announced the addition of industry veteran, Larry Shumbres, to its team. Presults has grown to become a leading provider of fully-compliant email and social media archiving solutions for financial advisors, with a team of highly experienced and well-trained in-house professionals creating products to meet the needs of clients.

Larry Shumbres joins Presults as CEO, with more than 20 years of experience in the Wealth Tech industry. Most recently, Larry founded, built, and exited Totum Risk, a leading risk tolerance platform for the financial industry, to TIFIN. Prior to Totum, Larry built SmartVision by eVestment, which was later acquired by Nasdaq. He also led the sales team at eMoney, prior to their acquisition by Fidelity.

"We're thrilled that Larry Shumbres will be leading Presults as the CEO. Larry's passion and commitment to our product, our growth, and our clients will be instrumental in leading Presults to achieve our goals – to bring our modern compliance tools to financial advisors all over the country," said Sol Hersh, President at Presults.

Technology has undoubtedly affected the way financial advisors operate, as solutions emerge to meet the varying and growing needs of organizations. Unfortunately, advisors still struggle to get compliant archiving solutions that do not require them to break the bank. The available solutions are either exorbitantly priced or fails to effectively address the concerns of users. However, Presults has been able to change this narrative for financial advisors and other similar service providers.

"We look forward to continuing the pioneering attitude in this industry, and charting a new path to compliance that is easier to manage and highly-effective," said Larry Shumbres.

Presults provides powerful compliance and archiving software that advisors love to use. The Presults solution covers SEC and FINRA requirements for archiving emails, websites, and social media platforms — with an innovative approach to flagged keywords utilizing a real-time review process.

