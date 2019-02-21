PRETTY FABULOUS ROOMS: An Innovative New Interior Design Concept by Leta Austin Foster

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly-acclaimed and award-winning interior designer Leta Austin Foster has officially launched an innovative, new "room in a box" concept, PREtty FABulous Rooms. She pioneers a luxury take on the emerging business trend in home that blends the ease of online shopping with custom interior design. The "room for purchase" movement and the ability to use online design services when ordering a sofa or table have been taken to the next level with Foster's concept. She produces fully furnished rooms that include details and finishes available in custom interior design work.

Each finished room is comprised of American-made furniture and beautiful fabrics from top brands such as Quadrille and Sister Parish, with accents from Oomph and Mecox Gardens, and carpets by Stark to complete the look. Designs are timeless and fresh and may be mixed with cherished antiques, vintage finds, or modern elements to express a client's personal style. Floor plans and installation are provided.

This is how the PREFAB concept works: upon inquiry, the client supplies dimensions of their space. The PREFAB team produces a floor plan and advises on any needed additions, such as blinds or another sofa. The client clears the space to provide an empty room prior to installation, and the completely furnished room is then delivered by truck anywhere in the nation via white glove service. All currently available rooms may be viewed and purchased on the website at prettyfabulousrooms.com .

Leta Austin Foster is a leading interior designer with clients from coast to coast. Her firm's extensive body of work is featured in the interior design book Traditional Interiors: Leta Austin Foster, Sallie Giordano & India Foster, as well as published in magazines, including House Beautiful, House & Garden, Coastal Living, Veranda, and Southern Accents, and on countless design blogs. In addition to her successful design business, Foster owns a popular shop in Palm Beach. As a working mother and female entrepreneur, her mission with PREFAB is to make interior design services more accessible throughout the country.

