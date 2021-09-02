Prevalent Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc., the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM), today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools. This is the second straight year Prevalent has been recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant.

The Prevalent Third-Party Risk Management Platform is a SaaS solution that enables companies to automate the critical tasks required to assess, manage, continuously monitor and remediate third-party security, privacy, compliance and procurement-related risks across every stage of the vendor lifecycle.

Prevalent believes its Magic Quadrant recognition validates its key differentiators including:

"We believe being positioned in the Leaders quadrant, due to our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, further validates the strength of our vendor risk management approach," said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "To us, being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools clearly illustrates not only the hard work of our team, but also the dedication to delivering innovative solutions to our customers. With constant third-party data breaches, supply chain disruptions and new regulatory requirements to meet, it's more important than ever for companies to implement a vendor risk management program that combines execution against today's threats and a strong vision for the future. Prevalent delivers the intelligence and programmatic process to help companies mitigate today's risks."

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures that come from working with vendors, suppliers and other third parties across the vendor risk management lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs, but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time.

