Prevalent's Brenda Ferraro Named to Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity

PHOENIX, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc., the company that transforms how you manage third-party risk, today announced that Brenda Ferraro, vice president of third-party risk, has been recognized by The Software Report in their Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity. This award acknowledges women that demonstrate outstanding leadership and expertise in the demanding field of cybersecurity.

"I'm honored to be named one of the Top 25 Women in Cybersecurity among such a prestigious list of industry leaders," stated Ferraro. "As the number of cyber risks to organizations is continuously increasing, I'm proud of the work we're doing at Prevalent to help companies ensure their third parties are resilient against these threats."

Ferraro brings several years of first-hand experience addressing the third-party risks associated with corporate vendors, services and data handling companies. At Prevalent, she works with corporations to build single-solution ecosystems that remove the complexities of third-party risk management by way of a common, simple and affordable platform, framework and governance methodology. Prior to joining Prevalent, Ferraro led organizations through control standardization, incident response, process improvements, data-based reporting, and governance at companies including Aetna, Coventry, Arrowhead Healthcare Centers, PayPal/eBay, Charles Schwab and Edwards Air Force Base.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Brenda over the last 18 months and I'm continuously inspired," stated Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "She an exceptional leader that has not only significantly impacted our success, but has also built awareness for the third-party risk management industry as a whole. We're happy to see her recognized by The Software Report. I can't think of anyone more deserving."

The Software Report evaluated each nominee based on a series of questions on the candidate's leadership and professional capabilities. It also conducted candidate evaluation based on company competitiveness within the broader cybersecurity industry and how the individual compared to the most exceptional executives. The Software Report looked for demonstrated cybersecurity expertise, longevity in the industry, career progression and current position among other factors. See a full list of The Software Report Top 25 Women is Cybersecurity winners here.

