PreveCeutical Prepares for Clinical Trials for its Sol-Gel COVID-19 Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), is pleased to announce that it is preparing for clinical trials for its Sol-Gel COVID-19 program. (News Release dated May 4, 2020).

PreveCeutical believes that the cannabinoid Sol-gel may reduce the possibility of contracting coronavirus infections. To ensure that the COVID-19 Sol-Gel clinical program continues to rapidly progress the Company has retained Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO) located in Massachusetts, USA, with operations around the world, including Canada, to assist with planning the clinical trial process and writing the required protocols.

Stephen Van Deventer, PreveCeutical's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Since the beginning of the pandemic, PreveCeutical has mobilized its scientific understanding to investigate the development of treatments that could potentially reduce the transmission of COVID-19. We are very pleased with the progress of our COVID-19 Sol-Gel program and are committed to rapidly developing the clinical trial process. To support our efforts, we selected Veristat because of its extensive infectious disease experience and the substantial number of COVID-19 related clinical trials."

PreveCeutical is looking for an expedited pathway such as fast-track or Coronavirus treatment acceleration program (CTAP).

Commercial Terms of Agreement

Under the terms of the consulting agreement, Veristat will provide services to design and develop PreveCeutical COVID-19 Sol-Gel clinical program and write the required protocol.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-Gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical™ peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Program Extension and the successful development of CBD sol-gel formulations which have the ability to reduce the possibility of coronavirus infections, including COVID-19, the anticipated timing of the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, and the continued research interests of PreveCeutical, PreveCeutical's anticipated business plans, and its prospects of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding PreveCeutical, including expected growth, results of operations, including PreveCeutical's research and development activities, performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, anticipated time periods for the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, that PreveCeutical will be granted requisite expedited approvals by world health agencies for the results of the Program Extension, and that PreveCeutical will be able to obtain the financing required to carry out the Program Extension, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights needed to carry out future business activities.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to: complexities and delays in connection with research and development activities and the actual results of research and development activities including the successful development of CBD sol-gel formulations which have the ability to reduce the possibility of infections from coronaviruses, including COVID-19; the ability of PreveCeutical to, among other things, protect its respective intellectual property, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities and obtaining expedited requisite approvals from world health agencies; and the ability of PreveCeutical to commercialize products, pursue business partnerships, complete their research programs as planned, including the Program Extension, and obtain the financing required to carry out their planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry may also adversely affect the future results or performance of PreveCeutical. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, PreveCeutical assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although PreveCeutical believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by PreveCeutical from time-to-time. These reports and PreveCeutical's filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

SOURCE PreveCeutical Medical Inc