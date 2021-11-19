Preventing Lost Fishing Gear in Harsh Waters Now Possible With Smart Farallon Buoy & ZAGO Sustainable Sealing Screws

Farallon Buoy: Sound & Sturdy Armed with sensors, the Farallon Buoy recognizes when it is in or out of the water and alerts the user to anything unusual - equipment being dragged by a trawler, moved by a storm, or entangled. It sits atop of the water, attaches to a range of subsea fishing equipment, and works even when pulled underwater by strong currents.

"Our buoy is small and light enough to be stored inside a Dungeness crab or lobster pot, but durable enough to be bounced off the deck or whipped around by 20-foot Arctic seas," says Peter Macy, Chief Business Officer, Blue Ocean Gear. "It must be reliable, durable and perform in the harshest environments."

ZAGO Seal Screws – Key to Durability

To ensure reliability and durability, and optimize performance, Blue Ocean Gear's Farallon Buoy is sealed with ZAGO Phillips pan head seal screws in titanium, engineered with Buna O-ring technology. ZAGO sealing screws differ from standard screws. They feature a custom groove under the head; when combined with a rubber O-ring and tightened forms a 360-degree leak-proof, waterproof seal that will not break or crack under treacherous conditions. They are pollutant-free and prevent contaminants, i.e., precipitation, oil, bacteria, sand, dust, from leaking into and damaging equipment or leaking out into the environment.

Corrosion-Resistance Required

"We chose a Titanium seal screw because of its high-resistance to saltwater corrosion, and it's lightweight yet strong," says Macy. "We chose a Buna O-ring because of its resistance to saltwater and its vast temperature range, hot and cold. In addition to pressure-resistance, we like that ZAGO seal screws are sustainable, reusable and can be unscrewed and retightened multiple times for end-of-season maintenance."

"As a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing solutions for a sustainable world, we appreciate Blue Ocean Gear and its mission to create solutions benefitting people and planet," says Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, co-founder and CEO, Newark, NJ-based ZAGO Manufacturing Co. "We're excited to see what comes next."

