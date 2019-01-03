PreventionGenetics Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2004 by James Weber, PhD, a world renowned research scientist, PreventionGenetics announced their 15th anniversary of providing clinical DNA testing. PreventionGenetics began as a small genetic testing laboratory in Central Wisconsin, and has grown to become a leader in clinical DNA testing and DNA banking. PreventionGenetics has tested hundreds of thousands of patient specimens from around the world. The tests offered by PreventionGenetics are medically actionable, affecting treatment or medical management.

Over the past 15 years, PreventionGenetics has adapted to the ever-changing technology and growth of genetic testing. At the start of operations, PreventionGenetics had only three single-gene Sanger sequencing tests on the menu. Today, a test for nearly every clinically relevant gene (~5000) via Next-Generation Sequencing is available, including whole exome sequencing where every gene in the human genome is analyzed. PreventionGenetics will launch whole genome sequencing in 2019.

"It has been an arduous, but satisfying 15 years of serving patients," stated Weber. "We pride ourselves on quality and expertise. 'Getting the tests right' is our mantra. There is a real person at the other end of each specimen."

PreventionGenetics is home to over 160 employees. This includes an expert staff of over 25 Geneticists and Genetic Counselors. With over 75,300 square feet of operating space at their Marshfield, WI facility, the company utilizes the latest technologies and processes, including state of the art NovaSeq sequencers. "We've been able to adopt LEAN and other agile processes into our everyday workflows," stated Amy Nystrom, Chief Business Officer. "These efficiencies have allowed us to pass on significant cost savings to our clients." Transparent and affordable pricing has always been a priority for PreventionGenetics.

PreventionGenetics also offers DNA Banking (PGDNABank), a long-term storage of a person's DNA. DNA Banking is available direct-to-consumer. We invite you to visit our DNA Banking website.

