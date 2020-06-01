Preventive Risk Analytics Market in Japan Predicted to Reach $4.54 Bn by 2027 at 18.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Japan Preventive Risk Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Strategic Risks, Financial Risks, Operational Risks, and Compliance Risks), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), User Type (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".According to the report, the Japan preventive risk analytics industry was pegged at $1.17 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and challenges

Rise in stringent government regulatory compliance, growth of IoT landscape in Japan, surge in adoption of risk analytics among financial institutions, and increase in complexity across business processes drive the growth of the Japan preventive risk analytics market. High cost and complexity in installation and configuration of software hamper market players. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain in risk analytics, and increase in innovations in the Japan Fintech industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6492

Covid-19 scenario: The advent of Covid-19 has significantly impacted the Japan preventive risk analytics industry.

The cancellation of the Mobile World Congress has hugely affected the market revenue as products and solutions get the biggest exposure at such international shows and companies get a chance to meet new clients and seal new partnerships.

During this pandemic, organizations in Japan have focused on survival of the company and are reluctant to invest big capital on new business models, hire workforce, and spend additional expense apart from essentials.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Japan Preventive Risk Analytics Market

The solution segment held the largest share

By component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Japan preventive risk analytics market, owing to rise in popularity of preventive risk analytics solutions in Japan because of increase in the amount of data. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, due to surge in deployment of preventive risk analytics tools and solutions, which increased demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

The cloud-based segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, owing to a paradigm shift in the deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the Japan preventive risk analytics market.

The BFSI segment dominated the market

The BFSI segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the Japan preventive risk analytics market, owing to rise in adoption of the solution for identifying and mitigating different types of risks of the organizations. However, the manufacturing segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, due to rise in trend of IoT and automation in the manufacturing sector, which has proliferated the amount of unsecured data.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6492

Major market players

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Fidelity national information services Inc. (FIS)

Capgemini

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Verisk analytics Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

AXIOMSL, Inc.

Recorded future, Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Business Analytics Software Market Expected to Reach $86,451 Million by 2023

Predictive Analytics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Edge Computing Market Is Expected to Reach $16,556.6 Million By 2025

Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $2.52 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research