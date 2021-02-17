Preventric integrating American Heart Association science-based health content

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., 50% of adults have high blood pressure, but only one out of four has it under control.1 Preventric Diagnostics is a digital health company that uses its BPro® wearable medical device to capture 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure and is incorporating American Heart Association science-based health management plans, called CarePlans, in its hypertension management platform.

The American Heart Association has defined ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors, Life's Simple 7®, that people can improve through lifestyle changes: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. The Association's CarePlans present actions people can take to improve their Life's Simple 7 factors and are designed so that any person can work toward improved health. The steps are not expensive or complicated, and even modest improvements to these factors can make a big difference.

"The Center for Health Technology and Innovation aims to expand usage of the Association's science-based CarePlans, so it's incredibly encouraging to see Preventric leveraging best-in-class science from the American Heart Association and pairing it with patient-specific data with the goal of improving health outcomes," said Patrick Wayte, senior vice president of the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation (the Center).

Preventric has joined the Center's Innovators' Network, which is focused on fostering advancements in science and building health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

"Membership in the Innovators' Network is an important step in developing a best-in-class digital hypertension management system," said Philip White, Preventric Founder and Chairman. "Our goal is to provide digital solutions that combine ease-of-use for patients with reliable science-based insights for clinicians."

About Preventric's BPro® Solution

The BPro® is a wrist-based wearable medical device that captures blood pressure and cardio-pulse wave data as patients go about their daily activities. Cardio-pulse wave analysis is used to classify central systolic pressure and arterial stiffness, which help predict cardiovascular mortality in hypertensive patients.

BPro® non-invasively gathers data equivalent to central aortic systolic pressure, versus a costly, invasive intra-arterial catheter assessment at the hospital, which can often deter patients from seeking care. The device provides precision insights, which clinicians can leverage with CarePlan content to manage hypertension and cardiovascular disease progression effectively.

About Preventric Diagnostics

Preventric is a commercial-stage digital health company redefining the way vascular diseases are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine learning capabilities. The company derives its revenue in the United States. Its BPro® wearable has been in 20+ clinical trials on 20,000 patients, cited in 70+ peer-reviewed science & medical journals, globally patented, and FDA-cleared for physician use and reimbursement.

