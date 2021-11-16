Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform to Make AI Accessible to All Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects.

The feature-rich platform democratizes AI through the removal of complicated licensing fees that can run companies into the hundreds of thousands—even millions—each year. This empowers teams to deliver projects faster through an intuitive interface that allows users to create, deploy, monitor, and retrain models in a few clicks. By managing the complexities throughout the AI lifecycle and offering revolutionary pay-as-you-go pricing, Prevision.io is breaking down the barriers that impede organizations from building a robust, high-impact AI practice.

As a result, more companies than ever before can bring models to production and keep them in production, scaling the impact of their efforts at a much lower overall cost. From predictive maintenance to fraud detection and warehouse optimization, Prevision.io offers a nearly endless set of features data teams can then customize to fit their needs.

Platforms built in the past for data scientists and developers have focused almost exclusively on Fortune 500 companies and data teams with their ability to ink expensive contracts for tools and maintain massive IT footprints. While it can take months, or even years to deploy a model in the real world, Prevision.io offers a straightforward solution to simplify the process for its users in a matter of days, while automating many time-consuming tasks.

"We started Prevision.io with the goal of improving the lives of people who work with data day in and day out," said Tuncay Isik, the founder and CEO of Prevision.io. "Our industry-first AI management platform removes production inhibitors while still scaling the value, domain expertise, and impact users can have at their organizations. By putting our platform in the hands of users via the relationship with Google, it will shine a whole new light on the way predictive analytics can—and should—be done."

Four data science colleagues founded the company to enable business users, data scientists, IT professionals, and developers to work together to deliver AI business applications. It has received $7.5 million in total funding to date. The company was named a Niche Player in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services.

"Practitioners in our field are bogged down by endless meetings to maintain models once they have been deployed and are in active maintenance mode," said founder and CTO Nicolas Gaude. "Prevision.io provides them a highly customizable platform for monitoring and ensuring their models are on the right track to perform. We feel this is going to open up so many doors in data science that have yet to be explored. Whether you build your model with our industry-leading AutoML engine or bring your own, Prevision.io will simplify your process so you can finish strong."

