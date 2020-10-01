Prevounce Remote Patient Monitoring Launches Pulmonology Suite Featuring Peak Flow Spirometry and Oximetry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health, creators of the Prevounce Care Coordination Platform, announces its release of a remote patient monitoring (RPM) module tailored to the needs of pulmonologists, their practices, and their patients.

The Prevounce Pulmonology RPM Module, which is included in the Prevounce Platform, gives providers and patients access to a collection of the industry's easiest-to-use remote patient monitoring devices in a single comprehensive platform to allow remote monitoring of patients with respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchiectasis, and COVID-19. Customized visualizations and smart notifications allow pulmonologists and their staff to quickly review patient health while avoiding the overflow of information that is common with respiratory remote monitoring.

The new pulmonology module combines digital spirometry, smart nebulizers, and pulse oximetry to give respiratory specialists a comprehensive set of patient monitoring capabilities. These new remote patient measurements can be utilized in conjunction with Prevounce's existing RPM modules that include monitoring blood pressure, blood glucose and weight measurement.

"Considering the prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions in the United States, coupled with the patient care challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not surprised to hear from pulmonologists who were looking for an RPM option that is specifically tailored to their practice and the needs of their patients," said Daniel Tashnek, founder of Prevounce Health. "We developed the Prevounce Pulmonology RPM Module to provide a platform for pulmonologists and their staff that is intuitive, customizable, and built to effectively accommodate the workflow of today's pulmonology practices."

In conjunction with building the pulmonology module, Prevounce partnered with global device company Medical International Research (MIR) to bring industry-leading digital spirometry to its platform. MIR spirometers connect seamlessly to Prevounce through a patient's phone or a provided cellular gateway and allows patients to perform pulmonary function testing while safely at their home.

Spirometry was a standard in-office test prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, several national healthcare organizations have advised providers to stop performing all spirometry tests that are not essential for immediate treatment decisions during the health crisis. As an aerosol-generating procedure that requires patients to repeatedly undertake forced exhalation, spirometry elevates the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus for anyone near a COVID-19 positive individual — even if the individual is asymptomatic.

With pulmonologists needing their patients to continue using spirometers to support their ongoing health, the Prevounce Pulmonology RPM Module makes it easy for practices to add the virtual delivery of this service. The Prevounce module enables providers to remotely monitor and track 17 pulmonary function measures while earning significant practice revenue.

"Our new module is designed with a focus on end-to-end simplicity," says Lucy Lamboley, director of client success for Prevounce Health. "Usage requires minimal training, and our team of support staff is available to address any questions prior to and following implementation. We strived to eliminate potential barriers to adoption. This better helps ensure high practice and patient compliance that contributes to successful execution of long-term care plans, growth of patient volume, and reduction of risk of exposure to respiratory viruses."

Respiratory health specialists interested in learning more about the Prevounce Pulmonology RPM Module and adding remote spirometry should book a short demonstration or call Prevounce at (800) 618-7738.

About Prevounce

The Prevounce Platform simplifies the provision of remote patient monitoring, annual wellness visits, preventive care, and chronic care management while ensuring that all requirements for Medicare reimbursement and compliance are met. Prevounce's goal is to allow practices of all sizes to implement comprehensive patient wellness programs that increase their practice revenue, patient engagement, and clinical staff efficiency. Learn more at www.prevounce.com .

