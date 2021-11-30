prezent.ai Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Exponential Growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- prezent.ai, the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams, today announced that it has added five new members to its leadership team and doubled its team size in three months. These additions will support the 30% to 40% month-over-month growth since the company's $4.3M seed round in June 2021. The company also announced that it now serves more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies and has hundreds of new enterprise users joining the platform every month.

Niraj Rai, an engineering leader who led intelligent platforms at Intel and Vimaan Robotics will lead engineering. Patha Rama Krishna brings his experience from cloud orchestration startup CliQr (sold to Cisco Systems) to lead engineering in India. Emily Branch from Ledgestone and IBM will lead design, partnering closely with brand teams at prezent.ai clients. Thom Johnston brings his experience from Cisco Customer Experience and Accenture to lead customer success. Pradeep Shantharam from Mu Sigma, Deloitte and Cisco will lead operations.

In addition to these leadership hires prezent.ai has hired additional members from technology companies including Google and Apple to support core engineering, machine learning, operations and customer success.

"We are building a team that not only has deep empathy for the Fortune 500 enterprise teams that we support but also has the experience to build and scale hyper-growth startups," said Rajat Mishra, founder and CEO of prezent.ai. "We are building a new category at the intersection of empathy, business understanding, design and technology. And, in Niraj, Patha, Emily, Thom and Pradeep we have leaders who are passionate building an enduring category-defining company."

With prezent.ai busy professionals can now create hyper-personalized presentations tailored to their audience in a fraction of the time. Teams, including brand and marketing teams, can distribute standardized content instantly. Executives can invest in raising the communication skills of their teams.

prezent.ai includes an integrated story and presentation builder in company branded template(s) and a gamified learning curriculum that boosts company-wide communication skills. And, industry-first AI-integrated capabilities and cloud-based software infrastructure automates many of the design and language decisions, empowering users to create and distribute well-designed, empathetic, and informative content instantly.

It's this combination of empathy, business understanding, design and technology that Mishra believes will break new ground for communication-tech software. "Salesforce.com deeply understood the pain points of sales professionals and used the cloud to create a new category. We spend our time deeply understanding the communication related pain points of busy professionals, teams and executives. Through this deep empathy and understanding, we are building prezent.ai to do to business communication what Salesforce.com did to sales."

Founded in 2021 by Rajat Mishra, a senior tech-executive turned entrepreneur on a mission to democratize great business presentations.

