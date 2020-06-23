Prezi Launches Prezi Video App For Microsoft Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi, a global leader in visual communication tools, today announced an integration with Microsoft Teams to launch an app for Prezi Video , its interactive video platform, now available on Microsoft AppSource . Prezi Video allows business teams, educators and students a new and simpler way to create interactive and engaging live/recorded videos in minutes, without the need for a design background or professional editing skills. Through the Prezi Video app, users can also present over video live inside Teams - alongside their visual content - in real time.

Prezi Video is now available worldwide on the Microsoft AppSource. Teams users can also download it for free at ( https://prez.is/pvinmsteams/ ).

"With most business teams now working remotely, text-only messages and email aren't enough to keep everyone connected and on the same page," said Peter Arvai, co-founder and CEO at Prezi. "That's why we're happy to announce our Prezi Video integration with Microsoft Teams . Now you can say more, show more, and get more done — from anywhere."

"With Prezi Video, our Microsoft Teams customers - especially educators and businesses – have a great new way to communicate remotely with one another, receive real-time feedback and increase engagement and collaboration," said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft Corp. "Prezi Video provides engaging visual moments customers can use within their meetings -- and lets them connect with their fellow Teams members."

Prezi Video Key Features

Prezi Video is a video-recording software with quick-editing capabilities that lets users easily add graphics in real time to create highly engaging videos such as sales demos, live webinars, employee trainings, business team project updates, sales videos, internal communications updates and online lectures quickly - and with a high-quality post-production feel. See the demo video for more information.

Other benefits Teams users will receive using Prezi Video:

Send useful async updates : Through the Prezi Video app, business teams, educators, and students can quickly share interactive video updates that help increase engagement and collaboration. Teachers can record brief videos to introduce information through direct instruction, explain assignments, virtual read alouds for remote storytelling , or share a mini-lesson plan; business teams can use Prezi Video for their async meeting preps , recaps or project updates, to communicate the most important information effectively and increase human connection.

: Through the Prezi Video app, business teams, educators, and students can quickly share interactive video updates that help increase engagement and collaboration. Teachers can record brief videos to introduce information through direct instruction, explain assignments, , or share a mini-lesson plan; business teams can use Prezi Video for their , recaps or project updates, to communicate the most important information effectively and increase human connection. Cut out a meeting or two : By condensing the most important information into a video that your colleagues can review in their own time, business teams save the actual meeting for more impactful discussions, such as strategy or clarifying questions. Sending Prezi Video updates allows business professionals to reduce the number of live meetings, saving teams some much-needed time. Prezi Video overlays the information that you need onto your video, for a powerful and unique presentation.

: By condensing the most important information into a video that your colleagues can review in their own time, business teams save the actual meeting for more impactful discussions, such as strategy or clarifying questions. Sending Prezi Video updates allows business professionals to reduce the number of live meetings, saving teams some much-needed time. Prezi Video overlays the information that you need onto your video, for a powerful and unique presentation. Present live and stop competing for screen time: When joining video meetings, users no longer have to choose between sharing the screen or maintaining a personal, human connection. Prezi Video works easily with a wide range of video conferencing apps.

For more information on Prezi Video, please visit www.prezi.com/video/ .

About Prezi

Prezi is a global leader in visual communication tools, helping a wide range of people, including business professionals and educators, reach their audiences more powerfully. Prezi's products uniquely let users arrange content on a single canvas, using dynamic movement and spatial context to increase engagement and understanding. Prezi's offerings include: Prezi Next, a zoomable presentation platform; Prezi Video, a video maker that places creators and their graphics together on screen in real time (similar to a news broadcast); and Infogram, the leader in infographics and data visualization. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, Latvia, with a community of 100 million users that has created the world's largest database of public presentations. Prezi's investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

