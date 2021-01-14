Prezi Video Surpasses 1 Million Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the most engaging way to share content on video, today announced that its virtual presentation tool, Prezi Video , has surpassed 1 million users in 175 countries, including use by more than 20,000 companies, 100+ of the Fortune 500 and the majority of United States School districts.

Prezi Video allows users to share content in-screen during a Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex, GoToMeeting or Slack. The ability to have presence with your content on video, as newscasters or weather people do, allows people to interact with the content, which leads to more engaging communication.

"While we know that hundreds of millions of people participate in video calls, we estimate that only a few percent of them are presenting information using traditional screenshares, and even those disconnect the presenter from their content," said Jim Szafranski, Chief Executive Officer, Prezi. "That is about to change - virtual content on video will quickly become the way work is done."

Prezi Video leads a field of creativity tools that work together with communications tools in these virtual experiences. It was the first-to-market virtual presentation tool launched in November 2019, and has seen strong traction from the business and education communities in both live and recorded video. Prezi Video is frequently used for virtual executive all-hands meetings, team updates, sales and marketing presentations, and a huge range of educational formats. Prezi rolled out a Video-in-Video feature in late 2020 with future plans for gesture control and other interactive features.

"There is a virtual enterprise emerging, and we see a growing need to bring more engagement to the new video audience. We similarly had 1 million users after the first year of our presentation product, which grew to over 100 million users, and we think Prezi Video has similar potential," Szafranski continued.

About Prezi

Prezi is the most engaging way to share content with remote audiences. The platform's signature offering, Prezi Video, is the leading virtual presentation tool for live and recorded video. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with a community of over 100 million users. Prezi's investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

