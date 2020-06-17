PRG's SmartXcan Thermal Scanner Helping Entertainment Industry and Businesses Reopen

"Being an innovator for entertainment industry, we quickly realized the versatility of SmartXcan for various scenarios including sports arenas, meeting venues, schools, office buildings and even in transit hubs," said Mark Peterson of PRG Scenic Technologies. "The SmartXcan is much more accurate and faster than other devices that are being modified to meet current needs. We use a diagnostic tool that measures temperature in the sinus cavity and behind the eyes in 0.6 seconds."

The SmartXcan leverages advanced fever scanning technology developed by Kentix, a German company that develops smart building security. The SmartXcan meets the FDA requirements for the safety and performance for human temperature screening (IEC 80601-2-59:2017) and HIPAA standards. Additionally, SmartXcan's temperature data is anonymized and not connected to identifying technology, meeting DSGVO privacy laws.

"We wanted to ensure that people feel comfortable using the SmartXcan, so it does not have facial recognition capabilities," said Peterson. "Who you are is not important to us, we are just trying to assist in reopening as safely as possible."

PRG offers various designs of the SmartXcan that can be used anywhere. Portable options include wheeled pedestal, kiosk, countertop, or with built-in turnstiles for automated entry control. Power is provided via standard 120VAC or the on-board battery that provides up to 24 hours of continuous use. Permanently installed versions can be floor, wall or countertop mounted and can be integrated with many existing access control systems. Further, the SmartXcan comes in an ADA compliant-design and is easily used by children. Each design of scanner offers hands free scanning that quickly notifies individuals via a green or red light that they are okay to proceed.

PRG Chairman and CEO Jere Harris said, "With our businesses in concerts and festivals, Broadway, sports events and corporate events, we've gained a unique understanding of the places where people gather. With SmartXcan, we are applying that knowledge to help businesses, schools and government facilities reopen in a way that inspires confidence and trust."

PRG's SmartXcan can be purchased or rented. For more information visit www.prg.com/our-services/adaptive-services/smartxcan and video is here.

About PRG

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential, and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience, and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

