PRIA Announces New Executive to Help Accelerate Innovative Medical Devices to Market

Industry Vet, Carlos Castillo, Brings a Wealth of Experience to Critical New Patient Access Role

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIA Healthcare announced the hiring of industry vet Carlos Castillo as their Field Development Manager, a newly created position.

Castillo comes to PRIA with an extensive history in the Medical Device industry spanning 13 years, focused largely on spinal and scoliosis-related therapies both regionally and nationally. Most recently, Castillo was Clinical Specialist at Vertiflex for 6 years.

"Carlos defines the consummate professional," said Clay Schawbe, PRIA VP of Business Development. "We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to our team, and we're excited for the impact he will have on the patients and innovative therapies we support."

Schwabe explained that the newly created position will play a vital role in helping to accelerate new medical devices to market. Founded in 2012, PRIA acts as consultant liaising between medical device companies, health care providers and payors to gain prior authorizations on a patient-by-patient basis for reimbursement on new medical devices.

Castillo cited one of the reasons for taking the position as it will give him "the ability to interact with healthcare professionals, educate field sales reps, provider staff and office personnel" in helping patients get better care faster.

"PRIA's business model relies on effective engagement with physicians, physicians' office staff and our client's sales team," said Chelsy Peet, Senior Manager of Business Development at PRIA. "In this new position, Carlos will help us to provide even more white glove service as our customers have come to expect."

About PRIA

Since 2012, PRIA Healthcare has been a national leader in reimbursement and market access to the healthcare arena throughout the United States. Led by a team of industry veterans, PRIA is committed to ensuring the latest medical technologies and procedures are available to patients both during clinical trials and through product commercialization. PRIA diligently works to influence payers to establish patient access to life changing devices, therapies, treatments, and procedures by leveraging clinical data, patient, and physician rights.

Media contact:

Marie Austin

[email protected]

860-932-2060

SOURCE PRIA Healthcare