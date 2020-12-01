Price Chopper Supermarkets selects Manthan-RichRelevance to deliver on Omnichannel Personalization

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manthan-RichRelevance, a leading Experience Personalization and Customer Engagement Platform, today announced that Price Chopper Supermarkets and Market 32 have partnered with them to drive intimate, highly personalized customer engagement across the lifecycle. Price Chopper Supermarkets will leverage the company's integrated SaaS suite covering Customer Data Platform, Advanced Customer Analytics and Omnichannel Lifecycle Marketing for achieving insights-driven Personalization.

As a leading supermarket retailer that opened its first store in 1932, The Golub Corporation serves customers across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire under the Price Chopper, Market 32 and Market Bistro banners. The company exists to help people feed and care for themselves and their families; and is passionate about providing its customers an overall experience that earns their long-term loyalty.

Manthan-RichRelevance will leverage its best-in-class CDP, purpose-built for customer-centric Retail businesses and its specialized recommendation engine for Grocers to help Price Chopper Supermarkets develop a single view of its customer and personalize every single customer interaction across Direct Mail Program, Weekly Flyer and Digital / Email programs. The solution also provides the Marketing team with key capabilities to run automated on-demand and journey-based campaigns, personalize offer recommendations, test, and optimize campaigns and improve engagement, conversion rate and overall Marketing ROI.

"We're proud of the product mix and shopping experience we provide in our stores and online. Personalization is an important strategic initiative in our continued endeavor to enhance customer experience across Digital and In-Store. We did a comprehensive evaluation of the market before selecting Manthan-RichRelevance. We're excited to announce the partnership and the comprehensive capabilities of the platform to help us execute our strategic vision with speed," said Glen Bradley, Price Chopper Supermarket/Market 32's Group Vice President of Marketing.

"The grocery industry has taken a decisive digital shift and hyper-personalization is both critical and essential to provide shoppers with a frictionless, easy shopping experience no matter the channel of engagement. At Manthan-RichRelevance, we're incredibly proud to partner with a customer-obsessed brand such as Price Chopper Supermarkets and add to our marquee portfolio of grocery customers across the globe," said Sivakumar Hariharaiyer, Senior Vice President – Americas, at Manthan-RichRelevance.

About Manthan-RichRelevance

Manthan-RichRelevance is a leader in algorithmic customer engagement for retail and consumer businesses. We excel in the application of decision sciences and AI; our platform uses machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with algorithmic activation. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, our footprint spans 22 countries. For more, please visit manthan.com.

About the Golub Corporation

Based in Schenectady, NY, the Golub Corporation owns and operates 131 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American owned, family-managed company prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. Golub's 20,000 teammates collectively own more than 44% of the company's privately held stock, making it one of the nation's largest privately held corporations that is predominantly employee-owned. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

