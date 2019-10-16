Price Chopper/Market 32 Pharmacies Connect Prescription and Immunization Data to Hixny

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hixny and Price Chopper/Market 32 announced today that the progressive New York-based supermarket chain with 82 pharmacies is the first in the state to connect to the health information exchange (HIE) and securely share prescription and immunization data from stores in the six states in which they operate.

The partnership also makes Hixny the first HIE in New York to provide access to pharmacy data contributed across multiple state lines. With patient consent, Hixny-connected healthcare providers can view what has been prescribed, whether their patients have picked up those prescriptions and if they've received routine immunizations (flu, pneumonia, shingles, etc.) at the pharmacy. Consumers can also access their information using Hixny's patient portal to give them an even more complete view of their medical records.

"Knowing how critical pharmacy information is in helping patients to manage their health was the impetus for expanding our partnership with Hixny. As advocates for patient centered care, we believe that making prescription and immunization data securely accessible to health care providers via Hixny will close a big gap in patient care," said Kathy Bryant, Price Chopper/Market 32's Vice President of Pharmacy.

Of the 82 Price Chopper pharmacies that are now contributing data through Hixny, 53 are located in New York, while 29 are spread across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

"Prescription and immunization information is a critical part of patient care," said Hixny CEO Mark McKinney. "The partnership with Price Chopper pharmacies allows us to connect more people and providers with complete and up-to-date data. This is game-changing healthcare and we are pleased to be at the forefront of it."

About Hixny

Hixny is the nonprofit electronic health information exchange (HIE) serving residents and the healthcare community in New York's 28 eastern counties north of New York City. Its secure technology allows people to contribute and use health records and the data they contain in real time, which improves consumers' knowledge of their own records; ensures that providers have the details they need to provide high-quality care; and forms the foundation of effective population- and community-level health initiatives. Hixny is a nationally recognized leader in HIE technology innovation.

About the Golub Corporation

Based in Schenectady, NY, the Golub Corporation owns and operates 134 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American owned, family-managed company prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. Golub's 20,000 teammates collectively own more than 44% of the company's privately held stock, making it one of the nation's largest privately held corporations that is predominantly employee-owned. For additional information, visit www.pricechopper.com

