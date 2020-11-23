Priceline Launches Biggest Black Friday Sales Event Ever Plus New VIP Loyalty Program to Maximize Traveler Savings

"After missing so many of life's important moments this year, we want to make it even easier for our travelers to maximize savings and rewards whenever they're ready to travel," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline.

To help its millions of loyal travelers save even more this holiday season—and beyond—the company is officially launching Priceline VIP as part of the Black Friday event. The multi-tiered rewards program is free to join and allows members to begin saving as soon as they enroll.

Priceline VIPs will save up to 50% on over 45,000 name brand hotels and up to 20% on rental cars. Other VIP perks include early access to future sales, exclusive coupons, and even deeper discounts as status levels increase. Existing customers joining Priceline VIP will instantly earn status based on their number of completed trips in 2019 or 2020, whichever is higher. New customers who enroll will have immediate access to VIP Member level benefits, including exclusive Black Friday discounts.

New offers and flash sales will unlock every two hours for Priceline VIPs on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in addition to the public sales available to everyone. Priceline VIPs and Email Insiders will also be sent a mystery coupon, 2,000 of which will be for 99% off on Hotel Express Deals ®!

The Black Friday Sales Event, which runs from November 23 through December 1, also includes:

Hotels: Coupons for additional savings on Express Deals ® , which are already up to 60% off.

Coupons for additional savings on Express Deals , which are already up to 60% off. Rental Cars: Sitewide discounts from major rental brands, as well as coupons for increased savings on Express Deals ® , which are already up to 40% off.

Sitewide discounts from major rental brands, as well as coupons for increased savings on Express Deals , which are already up to 40% off. Flights: Sales on thousands of flights and up to 40% savings on Express Deals ® .

Sales on thousands of flights and up to 40% savings on Express Deals . Book Now, Travel Later: All offers allow you to save now and travel anytime, with no end date restrictions on bookings.

For more information about Priceline's Black Friday Sales Event and to become a Priceline VIP, visit Priceline.com/VIP or download the Priceline App on iOS or Android.

