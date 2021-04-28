PricePerPlayer.com is Restructuring Their Business Model With Lower Prices

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PricePerPlayer.com, the leading Sportsbook Pay Per Head provider in the gambling industry is changing its price per player model. The typical model for a bookie Pay Per Head company is to charge a weekly fee for each active gambler. The price range for these services is usually from $3 to $25 per player. However, PricePerPlayer.com is restructuring its business model with lower prices per player.

PricePerPlayer.com is Changing the Sportsbook Pay Per Head Industry

The company is changing from its typical price of $5 per player by using a Pay Per Head pricing chart. With the pricing chart, the cost will depend on the number of active players PricePerPlayer.com has each week. The company is quick to point out that its new pricing system will not increase its already low prices. Instead, the new pricing system will only lower the price for its clients. Thus, the highest clients will pay is $5 per player and prices can go as low as $2 per player.

The new business model for the company aims to tie its profits directly with its clients. The company's new motto is "Your Success is Our Success." Therefore, if a sportsbook or gambling operator does well, PricePerPlayer.com wants to share the profits with its clients. Meaning, the better a client does, the lower the operating cost will be when they use the PricePerPlayer.com Pay Per Head Services.

Changing the Sportsbook Pay Per Head Industry for Thousands of Bookies

According to Josh Ingram, the PricePerPlayer.com marketing director, this is "a game changer" for the entire industry. This is because it allows bookies to drastically increase their profit margin with the new pricing system. On average, the typical sportsbook earns about $300 to $1,000 per year from each gambler. However, with this new pricing system, bookmakers could double their profit margin every year.

In the short term, the new pricing system will lower profits for PricePerPlayer.com. However, the company has chosen to adopt a long-term approach to its business by forfeiting higher short-term profits. The company is confident that this new approach will pay off within five years.

Furthermore, the company expects to see a rise in smaller gambling companies looking for an affordable bookie software. Using this forecast model, PricePerPlayer.com is betting that its long-term profits will rise from a larger volume in clients.

In the meanwhile, PricePerPlayer.com is changing the landscape of the sportsbook pay per head industry with these lower prices. The company hopes the new pricing chart will help start-up companies to enter the sports betting market.

Price Per Player is a world-leading sports betting developer that provides Pay Per Head services to over 15 countries. For more information about PricePerPlayer.com, visit its website at https://priceperplayer.com .

