Prices continue to rise as inventory shortage deepens

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home price momentum continued into early October, with annual median list price growth reaching double digits, according to Zillow's Weekly Market Report 1. Although the frenetic pace of newly pending sales seems to be subsiding in a delayed seasonal slowdown, a dire lack of inventory is keeping the market in sellers' courts.

"The consequences of months of tightening inventory are being felt keenly by the nation's housing market in the form of jaw-dropping price appreciation this fall," said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. "Our data on closed sales show sellers within a hair's breadth of double digit year-over-year appreciation, an outcome almost unthinkable after prices stalled out in the depths of nationwide lockdowns this spring. Strong price growth seems poised to continue into the near future as buyers battle to outdo each other, bidding on a record-small pool of homes for sale."

Late seasonal slowdown continues as buying activity cools

The buying frenzy that took off in June and reigned over the summer continued to cool off in a delayed seasonal slowdown. Newly pending listings, while still up 17.6% compared to this time last year, are now in their fourth straight week of contraction. They fell 2.2% from the previous week and 7.3% month over month.

Houses continued to be snatched off the market at a brisk, if now familiar, clip, with median time on market staying steady at 13 days. This is 15 days faster than at this time last year.

Inventory drops to record lows as sellers stay sidelined

Demand for houses still far outpaces supply, as total inventory continued a long slide that began in late May. Total for-sale inventory fell 1.2% week over week, and is now 35.7% lower than last year, the largest yearly decline since Zillow's weekly data series began in 2019.

Among the country's 50 largest metro areas, inventory has dropped the most since last year in Riverside (48%), Salt Lake City (47.3%) and Memphis (47%).

(48%), (47.3%) and (47%). Sellers seem content to watch the action from the sidelines as new for-sale inventory tightened over the week. As of Oct. 3 , new inventory is down 18.1% year over year and 0.6% week over week.

Prices maintain momentum to push high above last year's levels

Median list price rose slightly week over week to $345,225 and now stands 10.9% higher than last year -- the largest year-over-year gain since at least 2019. List prices have grown rapidly since early May, when the median was $317,228 -- down 0.2% year over year.

and now stands 10.9% higher than last year -- the largest year-over-year gain since at least 2019. List prices have grown rapidly since early May, when the median was -- down 0.2% year over year. Median sale price for the week ending August 22 ticked up 0.4% week over week to $285,843 , 9.9% above last year's prices and the largest year-over-year rise in prices in Zillow weekly data going back through 2019. At the same time last year, sale prices were up 4.2% over 2018.

Stimulus talks stumble, adding to long-term economic uncertainty

Negotiations surrounding another comprehensive federal stimulus package fell apart earlier this week. Zillow economist Matthew Speakman predicts this will likely prompt the Federal Reserve to take additional action to stimulate the economy , which in turn should help keep mortgage rates low for the foreseeable future.

predicts this will likely prompt the Federal Reserve to , which in turn should help keep mortgage rates low for the foreseeable future. More than half of the economists in a monthly survey by the Wall Street Journal said they didn't expect job numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or later, citing a slower labor market recovery, potential for the crisis worsening, and the lack of a new stimulus plan.

Metropolitan Area* Newly Pending Sales - YoY Newly Pending Sales - WoW Median Days to Pending Total For-Sale Listings - YoY New For-Sale Listings - YoY New For-Sale Listings - WoW Median Sale Price** Median Sale Price - YoY** United States 17.6% -2.2% 13 -35.7% -18.1% -0.6% $285,843 9.9% New York/Newark, NY/NJ 48.7% -1.6% 30 -20.5% -0.7% -2.8% $454,872 5.3% Los Angeles, CA 9.4% 0.4% 12 -24.2% 5.8% 2.1% $721,100 10.0% Chicago, IL 31.7% -2.8% 12 -28.7% 1.3% 1.5% $269,750 10.8% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX 25.2% -1.9% 22 -33.8% -29.0% 2.9% $301,750 8.8% Philadelphia, PA 45.1% 12.5% 12 -37.8% -14.0% -1.9% $280,125 5.9% Houston, TX 26.6% -1.8% 16 -30.0% -20.5% 18.9% $267,850 7.3% Washington, DC 33.8% 16.2% 10 -34.9% -12.7% 8.3% $450,688 8.0% Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL 19.7% -2.3% 26 -14.9% -13.5% 2.9% $329,625 11.9% Atlanta, GA 11.1% -3.6% 14 -32.8% -25.7% -0.4% $284,250 12.8% Boston, MA -4.6% -1.3% 8 -30.3% -22.1% 1.5% $527,488 9.6% San Francisco, CA 21.7% 1.4% 11 -6.4% 18.0% -0.5% $916,250 15.8% Detroit, MI 32.6% -1.6% 9 -39.6% -8.0% 2.1% $224,862 13.2% Riverside, CA 8.0% -2.6% 9 -48.0% -8.2% -4.1% $410,312 9.6% Phoenix, AZ 23.2% 0.5% 11 -21.3% 4.4% 13.1% $326,000 13.5% Seattle, WA 17.2% -1.6% 6 -31.4% 6.3% 4.8% $530,112 9.0% Minneapolis-

St. Paul, MN 32.1% -2.0% 16 -27.2% -2.1% -4.6% $314,725 9.9% San Diego, CA



8 -36.8% 15.4% 12.9% $638,250 9.0% St. Louis, MO 17.8% -1.5% 6 -39.2% -3.0% 2.7% $216,850 9.8% Tampa, FL



7 -36.3% -14.3% 4.9% $259,848 10.8% Baltimore, MD 43.1% 15.5% 13 -45.2% -16.3% -6.8% $321,875 4.6% Denver, CO 19.0% -1.6% 5 -35.8% -7.8% -5.4% $462,486 7.6% Pittsburgh, PA 21.7% -20.2% 10 -30.7% -11.4% -4.4% $200,312 6.7% Portland, OR 15.0% -2.4% 7 -38.3% -1.6% -4.7% $444,000 8.8% Charlotte, NC -0.1% -3.0% 6 -45.9% -27.4% -4.1% $287,875 11.1% Sacramento, CA 16.1% -3.1% 7 -44.5% 13.1% 13.1% $466,000 9.7% San Antonio, TX 34.7% -1.6% 25 -26.9% -30.6% 10.1% $254,250 8.1% Orlando, FL



11 -19.1% -23.3% -3.3% $287,192 9.8% Cincinnati, OH 8.1% -1.1% 4 -38.9% -7.2% 8.7% $214,500 15.1% Cleveland, OH 43.9% -15.9% 13 -42.0% -4.3% -7.9% $177,212 10.8% Kansas City, MO 10.2% -2.4% 5 -44.1% -14.7% 0.0% $253,850 11.1% Las Vegas, NV 18.2% 0.7% 15 -22.8% -10.8% -2.6% $310,625 1.4% Columbus, OH 12.6% -1.4% 4 -40.8% -21.1% -2.1% $235,125 16.7% Indianapolis, IN 12.6% -0.2% 4 -39.9% -1.9% -1.2% $220,642 10.1% San Jose, CA -23.0% -6.7% 14 -18.4% 10.2% -9.5% $1,133,250 10.6% Austin, TX 20.5% -3.3% 7 -38.2% -27.4% 4.8% $351,250 8.7% Virginia Beach, VA



25 -40.3% -11.8% 1.5% $273,762 6.7% Nashville, TN



35 -27.0% -29.3% 0.2% $317,862 6.0% Providence, RI -10.5% -5.0% 10 -39.3% -9.8% -7.9% $333,625 11.8% Milwaukee, WI



34 -5.5% -14.2% -7.7% $212,375 7.4% Jacksonville, FL 31.5% -5.5% 11 -40.9% -20.5% 11.6% $265,998 2.8% Memphis, TN 18.9% -7.3% 5 -47.0% -8.8% -0.1% $205,362 7.8% Oklahoma City, OK 18.1% -3.7% 9 -36.3% -10.9% 11.7% $207,975 11.3% Louisville, KY -0.4% 1.3% 6 -43.8% -10.4% -3.6% $216,206 10.1% Hartford, CT 49.1% 0.3% 8 -40.8% 2.5% 5.9% $263,650 8.1% Richmond, VA



6 -41.6% -15.0% -3.6% $280,862 4.8% New Orleans, LA 10.7% -1.1% 13 -44.1% -21.7% 1.6% $229,375 8.2% Buffalo, NY 10.7% -6.1% 10 -38.8% 0.4% 6.9% $195,000 7.4% Raleigh, NC 9.2% -3.3% 5 -43.6% -23.3% 7.9% $311,688 6.2% Birmingham, AL 40.7% -2.5% 8 -34.7% -7.3% -11.5% $222,925 6.2% Salt Lake City, UT



5 -47.3% -38.2% 6.4% $377,125 11.0%

*Table ordered by market size **Sale price data as of the week ending August 22

About Zillow

Zillow, the most visited real estate website in the U.S., is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.

In addition to for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Millions of people visit Zillow Group sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.

Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG).

1 The Zillow Weekly Market Reports are a weekly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Economic Research and data is aggregated from public sources and listing data on Zillow.com. New for-sale listings data reflect daily counts using a smoothed, seven-day trailing average. Total for-sale listings, newly pending sales, days to pending and median list price data reflect weekly counts using a smoothed, four-week trailing average. National newly pending sales trends are based upon aggregation of the 38 largest metro areas where historic pending listing data coverage is most statistically reliable, and excludes some metros due to upstream data coverage issues. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research/ .

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

