PRIDE Centric Resources Wired For Success Conference Sees Highest Turn Out From Virtual Environment

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Centric Resources' recent Wired for Success foodservice dealer and vendor conference broke internal records for attendance and engagement within the virtual conference environment. Finding positivity during this challenging time, PRIDE is encouraging dealer and vendor partners to take a step back and reassess how to utilize the virtual capabilities to enhance their ongoing meetings, conferences, and training capabilities.

PRIDE nearly doubled their attendee participation from 2019, totaling nearly 600 conference attendees in 2020. Moving away from the traditional "structured meeting rotation" conference style to a one-on-one appointment model, 89% of their attendees agreed that this flexibility created a positive enhancement.

The benefits of the virtual meeting approach:

Opportunity to engage more team members

Provides cost savings from reduced travel

Ability to download and share vendor collateral virtually for ease in use

Helps advance team members' technological capabilities

"The vendors made very good use of our time--perhaps even better than an in-person conference. The 15-minute sessions were well-spent and passed quickly. The ability to manage the conference around day-to-day activities was really worthwhile." Arrow Restaurant Equipment

"The flexibility to have other staff attend breakouts was key and the breakout topics were more business-related vs product-related which is what we need!" Zepole Restaurant Supplies & Equipment

"Not only was the process and production top-notch, the participants were ready and eager to learn and were completely engaged. It seemed we all appreciated seeing each other and it was good to get some work done eye to eye." Dan Frigo, Hatco Corporation

This event demonstrated the value that can be gained by incorporating technology to enrich business engagements while not losing sight of the need for personal relationship building. By focusing on developing the technical requirements and framework for this event, training attendees on how to best utilize the tools, and enforcing a "cameras on" approach, PRIDE has proven that the virtual conference and meeting environment is highly valuable now, and will remain so into the future.

About PRIDE Centric Resources: PRIDE Centric Resources connects dealers with vendors to promote commerce and profitability. They focus on providing robust resources for dealers, including marketing, financial, training, and information technology. PRIDE offers best-in-class services and programs and continuously strives for unique offerings to benefit their dealers' future success.

