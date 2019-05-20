Pride Flies with United

CHICAGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Airlines announced new and exciting opportunities to help customers celebrate Pride Month through MileagePlus Exclusives benefitting United charity partner, The Trevor Project. As part of its mission to become the most inclusive airline in the world, United employees will also take part in 12 Pride parades globally, demonstrating United's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Available now, MileagePlus members can bid using award miles for three Pride packages, including but not limited to:

Five Pride parade travel packages to walk with United in the Pride parade in Los Angeles , San Francisco , Houston , Chicago or New York City for WorldPride 2019

, , , or for WorldPride 2019 Drag Queen Brunches which will take place in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago and Newark Liberty International Airport with OTG

neighborhood of and Newark Liberty International Airport with OTG Family Movie Night in the park in New York City

"As Pride Month approaches, we invite MileagePlus members to show their pride, embrace the LGBTQ+ community and join United in saying 'all routes lead to love'," said Luc Bondar, United's president of MileagePlus and vice president of Loyalty. "United is thrilled to offer these unique Pride experiences and help The Trevor Project in their mission to support LGBTQ youth."

Additionally, on June 28, United Airlines in partnership with iHeartMedia's Z100, will celebrate PRIDE LIVE's Stonewall Day, the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. The Stonewall Foundation will be inducting key community members into PRIDE LIVE's STONEWALL ambassador program at Stonewall Day, one of which will be United Airlines.

Customers can access all MileagePlus Exclusives Pride packages and find more details through http://exclusives.mileageplus.com/pride. United Airlines will donate every mile redeemed from Pride experiences to United's charity partner, The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth.

"Supporting LGBTQ youth in crisis from every state across the country takes significant travel resources, and we're grateful to United Airlines for contributing to our mission in such a valuable way," said Muneer Panjwani, Head of Corporate Development for The Trevor Project. "Their commitment to our mission of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth makes them a valued partner throughout the year, helping us save young LGBTQ lives every day."

Today's announcement follows United's most recent announcement offering an airfare discount and free checked bikes for customers flying to ride in the AIDS/LifeCycle bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Available for purchase now, the discount is valid for cyclists booking travel originating worldwide to San Francisco International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and out of Los Angeles International Airport, John Wayne, and Burbank airports, between May 26 to June 11.

Throughout the month of June, United Airlines will continue offering customers opportunities to engage in Pride Month activities. Pride parades United will participate in include: Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; Denver; Houston; San Jose, Costa Rica; Mexico City; Bogota, Colombia; San Francisco; Chicago; New York City; London; and Honolulu.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

