Pride Global's CEO and Founder, Leo Russell, Named to SIA 2021 Staffing 100 List of Most Influential Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts, the premier global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Leo Russell, founder and CEO of Pride Global, to the 10th edition of its "2021 Staffing 100" list. Each year, SIA puts forth its list honoring those identified as the most innovative and influential in the industry.

First produced in 2011, this year's Staffing 100 list celebrates CEOs, entrepreneurs, workforce specialists, innovators and more who have shown unwavering support for their businesses, teams, talent and clients in unprecedented times, ensuring success for the industry through their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Staffing 100 North America honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous skill and resourcefulness amidst the uncertainty and volatility of the past year, meeting the moment with grace and agility," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, Media Products, SIA. "From the deployment of healthcare workers to needed allyship at a time when diversity matters most to launching new solutions, these leaders are helping the industry to reach greater heights."

Russell, head of the Pride Global network of companies including PrideOne, Russell Tobin, PrideBPO, Pride Health, Pride Tech, Pride Advisory and Pride India, uses his organization's success and high level of service to help others.

"2020 forced us to evaluate everything that we do: every investment we were making, every market we served, our clients and all of our stakeholders," he said.

Pride Global pursued several new opportunities for growth and efficiency in 2020, such as the establishment of a Center of Excellence in Noida, India employing over 3,000 people within six months. That number included up to 50 new remote recruiters who placed over 100 workers in roles in the U.S.

The organization also took the opportunity in 2020 to focus and enhance efforts in diversity and inclusion by beginning work on a vocational training center, hosting resume prep workshops and rejuvenating the Diversity Staffing Alliance, among other things.

"At the end of the day, I consider myself one of the luckiest men in the world," says Russell, who was honored to accept the recognition from SIA. "I help people reap the fruit of their labor. That's as good as it gets."

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm helping companies solve complex human resource challenges. Headquartered in New York, the Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India and Brazil, focusing on a diverse array of human resources solutions including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor.

