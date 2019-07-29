Pride Group Logistics - Official Awareness Partner of Kids Help Phone

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Group Logistics (PGL) recently held an event at their head office in Mississauga, Ontario, to officially announce their partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP). Staff and family from both organizations were in attendance, wearing dual-branded t-shirts, conversing and posing for pictures in front of Pride's brand new trailer wrap design which strongly features this partnership.

Management team, Pride Group Logistics and Kids Help Phone

PGL will be the Official Awareness Partner of Kids Help Phone for the next five years. In addition to providing financial support, they have committed to wrapping 30 of their new trailers and are adding a highly reflective decal which showcases the Kids Help Phone logo and contact information to each one of their nearly 800 trailers.

Aman Johal, Vice President of PGL, states, "Our partnership with Kids Help Phone will allow children, teenagers and young adults in remote areas to know that there is someone out there who will listen to them. We have placed reflective decals on our trailers so that even at night, a child will be able to see it as our equipment travels throughout Canada and the United States. We are extremely proud to be an Awareness Partner of Kids Help Phone as we strive to create more awareness and make our world better for the youth of today."

Over 20 percent of the population is between the ages of 6-26, all of which KHP wants to help. They reached more than 1.6 million children in 2018 and projected more than 3.5 million in 2021. Jenny Yuen, Associate Vice President, Community Engagement & Mobilization for Kids Help Phone, explains, "Letting young people across Canada know we are available 24/7 in any moment of crisis or need is critical. Nobody can schedule when they have an issue or something that challenges their mental health. So, young people need to know that our professional counsellors and crisis responders are there whenever they need to reach out.

"We are so proud to have Pride Group Logistics on board as the first transportation company to join us as an Awareness Partner. With our information on their growing fleet of nearly 800 trailers, we are able to increase awareness to communities across Canada." Jenny Yuen continues, "They are truly supporting the connection of young people to Kids Help Phone with their generosity."

Pride Group Logistics is an asset-based carrier with five locations across Canada providing dry and refrigerated truckload services throughout both Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit shipwithpride.com.

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7, national support service. They offer professional counselling, information and referrals, and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people in both English and French. For more information, please visit kidshelpphone.ca.

