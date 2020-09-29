PRIDE Industries Vice President Wins "Women in Supply Chain" Award

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paula Petersen, Vice President of Procurement for PRIDE Industries, has been honored with a "Women in Supply Chain" award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The award recognizes the achievements of top women executives in the profession.

The publication's award celebrates not just professional accomplishments, but also the mentorship roles that recipients have undertaken. The award was launched just this year, and Petersen is among the first executives to be recognized for her professional accomplishments.

"Paula has been a tremendous asset in supporting PRIDE's growth," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE. "Her procurement leadership ensures that we are good stewards of our resources, able to invest as much as possible into our mission to create jobs for people with disabilities."

PRIDE is a leading provider of manufacturing and logistics, integrated facilities management, custodial and environmental, energy, and recruitment services. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise, the company is also the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities and barriers to employment.

Paula Petersen joined PRIDE eight years ago. Since then, she has greatly increased efficiency by consolidating the procurement function into one department and automating routine processes. And it's that team and their shared passion for PRIDE's mission that Paula credits for her success. She was quick to point out that in many ways, the "Women in Supply Chain" award isn't hers alone, but reflects on the entire company.

"Everything I do at PRIDE I do as part of a team," she said. "Everyone is aligned to PRIDE's mission and the satisfaction of knowing that efficiencies gained directly translate into employment opportunities for people of all abilities."

A recent study by the Gartner research firm found that 17% of chief supply chain officers in the U.S. are women—a 6% increase over the last year. Petersen considers this a promising trend.

"When I started in this field 30 years ago, there weren't many female procurement executives," she said. "I'm pleased to see that changing."

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries is the leading employer of people with disabilities in the country. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise, the organization provides facility operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, and fulfillment services to public and private organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE's mission is to create jobs for people with disabilities through person-centered job coaching, training, and placement. PRIDE's mission extends across the country, assisting individuals to become self-sufficient, contribute to their communities, and achieve their goals. Learn more at prideindustries.com.

Contact: Jill Beilby, PRIDE Industries

Phone: 916-788-2240

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PRIDE Industries