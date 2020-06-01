Priests take on challenge of technology to minister digitally

EASTON, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic priests at Holy Cross Family Ministries know how to pray Mass, Rosaries and Homilies. They never trained on how to operate cameras, sound boards and lights. During the pandemic, they have received a crash course in technology so they could continue ministering to people who are isolated at home over the internet. It's been quite a challenge, but a success!

WHO: Holy Cross priests



WHAT: Without staff to perform usual duties, the priests are working alone now behind the camera, producing programs, operating the sound board, taking phone calls, posting on social media and handling other functions



WHERE: Holy Cross Family Ministries, 518 Washington St., Easton, MA



WHEN: Daily during the coronavirus pandemic



HOW: With a lot of faith, a little luck and plenty of determination to help those who are isolated and feeling the anxiety of separation from the rest of society

While coronavirus has restricted the lives of many Americans, it has meant more work for a small group of Catholic priests at Holy Cross Family Ministries. Without staff to perform usual duties, the priests are now behind the camera, producing programs, operating the sound board, taking phone calls, posting on social media and handling other functions in order to service the spiritual needs of faithful followers of the ministry founded by Venerable Patrick Peyton, also known as the "Rosary Priest."

"We're reaching out like never before," said Father Willy Raymond, C.S.C., president of Holy Cross Family Ministries. "People are isolated and we're helping them get through it in this time of need."

Through online and viral broadcasts, the priests are broadcasting daily Mass and Homilies, receiving "real time" feedback from followers around the world. Most are used to providing the Sacraments to people and have little experience with the technical side of producing programs. They have had to learn how to work cameras, set sound levels, adjust lighting and handle a myriad of technological issues. Many times, they have had to contact staff working remotely to find out how to solve problems and make sure the Mass and Homilies are broadcast as scheduled.

A core group of priests are working alone at Holy Cross Family Ministries to serve the spiritual needs of people, many of whom say how grateful they are to have these Sacraments to soothe their souls during a desperate time of isolation. The priests include:

Father Willy Raymond, C.S.C., Father David Marcham, Father Pinto Paul, C.S.C., Father Leo Polselli, C.S.C., Father James Phalan, C.S.C., and Father Jilson Tom, C.S.C.

