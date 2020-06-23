Prima, The Leading Premium Hemp CBD Wellness Brand, Announces B Corp Certification

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

To receive B Corp Certification, Prima participated in the rigorous B Impact Assessment process, which evaluated Prima's entire social and environmental performance, from operations and business model's impact on workers, community, environment, and customers to supply chain, charitable giving and employee benefits.

"As one of the very first brands in the CBD industry to achieve this rigorous certification, we are setting a bold example of responsible business practices for this category in order to inspire a deeper and more meaningful approach to functional, preventative healthcare. Now, more than ever, it's imperative that businesses are transparently accountable for the health of individuals, our environment and our collective wellbeing. As a socially and environmentally conscious Public Benefit Company, these are the essential principles that Prima was founded upon, and ones now validated by our B Corp Certification. We're incredibly proud to be part of a global movement of businesses enacting the change they wish to make in the world — and using business as a tremendously important force for good," said Christopher Gavigan, Founder and CEO of Prima.

B Corp is made up of over 3,000 businesses in over 70 countries, across 150 industries, inspiring others to balance purpose and profit. Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. Additional brands who are B Corp certified include Patagonia, Ben and Jerry's, Danone and Allbirds.

"We're beyond pleased to welcome Prima, as they stand clearly ahead as poised leaders of consciousness, credibility, responsibility, sustainability and transparency in the quickly developing CBD category. As veterans of the B Corp movement, Gavigan and the Prima team will surely capture new attention to our higher governance standards that are designed to inform and influence the core DNA of a company's inclusivity, equity and sustainability practices. Prima's certification demonstrates their unyielding commitment to consciousness and mission work innovation, as they are setting a course for bold social and environmental action which showcase their deepest beliefs and responsibilities for a more equitable, impactful and brighter future," said Lindsey Wilson, Senior Associate, Business Development at B Lab.

Prima's unwavering commitment to responsible business practices that further their mission to advance health and cultivate wellbeing is evidenced by the following:

BEYOND CLEAN: Prima is 100% Clean, 0% Questionable, as evidenced by their uncompromising ingredient standards and industry-leading list of 2800+ chemicals and materials they choose not to use, many of which have potential for health, eco-toxicity and/or contamination concerns.

CLIMATE POSITIVE: Prima is 100% carbon neutral across the entire operations and supply chain, and is proud to be certified as such by Climate Neutral Certified. The certification validates that they measure, reduce and offset their entire carbon footprint (and then some) as a company. In the last year, Prima offset more carbon than they used by investing in verified reforestation projects with Carbonfund.org.

REDUCE WISELY: Prima is dedicated to continual innovation in sustainable packaging, with a high use of glass and recyclable materials — 85% of packaging is recyclable, 75% of packaging is glass, and 14% of packaging is made from recycled materials — and no ABS or PVC.

SOURCE RESPONSIBLY: Prima maintains the highest standards of accountability and reporting for their supply chain partners, evaluating and auditing each for working conditions, environmental practices and labor policies — ensuring that they uphold a strong code of values towards quality, transparency, ethical sourcing and fair labor.

GIVE MORE: Prima donates 1% of annual revenue to nonprofit partners, including Sierra Club, Wholistic Research & Education Foundation, and Children & Nature Network in order to directly fund positive mission-aligned activities and research.

PEOPLE FIRST: Prima is steadfast in its commitment to take care of its team members and their families, providing comprehensive healthcare, equity ownership, heartfelt leadership and a flexible working environment.

Prima launched in June 2019 and now offers 11 products available on prima.co, Sephora.com, and other specialty retailers.

About Prima:

Prima is the science-led, purpose-driven holistic wellness brand elevating hemp-based CBD and functionally innovative botanicals. Its core mission is to rise up against the modern day stress epidemic through education and products made with the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency. Prima is built on the essential principle that balance is a critical part of health, healing, and happiness — and that we all deserve better. Prima is a privately held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Santa Monica California.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. To date, there are over 3,000 Certified B Corps in 150 industries and 70 countries, and over 70,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. Visit bcorporation.net for more information.

@prima

#liveprima

prima.co

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Alper

Communité

[email protected]

SOURCE Prima

Related Links

http://prima.co

