Primark Expands U.S. Footprint With New Store In American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international retailer that offers 'Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices,' today announced it will open its second store in New Jersey on March 19th. Primark will be part of the first wave of retail offerings at the highly anticipated American Dream retail and entertainment center located in East Rutherford, NJ.

The store represents Primark's 10th opening in the U.S. and 378th for the company globally. It will comprise of 42,200 square feet of retail space over one floor and will feature the latest trends in women's, men's and children's fashions including footwear and accessories, as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

It will also feature Primark's ranges of products made using sustainable, recycled and organic materials. These ranges are part of the Primark Cares initiative, which is Primark's commitment to be a responsible retailer and offering customers more products made using more environmentally friendly materials.

Over 300 local jobs have been created including retail assistant, supervisor, management and visual merchandising roles. Recruitment is underway and interested candidates can apply by visiting careers-us-primark/American-dream.

Andy Stewart, President of Primark U.S., said:

"The unique make-up of American Dream and its offering to customers is reflective of our own ethos to provide something for everyone, and we look forward to being part of the mall's vibrant and diverse retail offering. We are excited to welcome new colleagues and customers to the store. On opening day, customers can look forward to a few surprises to celebrate Primark's new store."

Primark's first U.S. store opened in September 2015 and it now has nine locations in the Northeast; Downtown Crossing, Boston; King of Prussia Mall and Willow Grove Mall in Pennsylvania; Freehold Raceway Mall in New Jersey; Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut; South Shore Braintree and Burlington Mall in Massachusetts; and Staten Island Mall and Kings Plaza Shopping Center, Brooklyn in New York. The company has also announced it will open stores in Florida, Chicago and Philadelphia in the next 12 months.

Primark is an international retailer that offers the latest fashion, beauty and homeware at the best value on the high street; put simply, 'Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices.' First established in Dublin in 1969, Primark currently has over 370 stores, with over 15 million square feet of selling space, across 12 countries: the Republic of Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, the U.S., Italy and Slovenia. The company employs over 79,000 people and in its last financial year (FY18/19) it opened 15 stores creating over 4,500 new jobs and received over 42,000 job applications for these stores.

People often ask how we can offer great products while keeping prices so low. It's because we run Primark a bit differently to other businesses. We do very little advertising, so no big TV ads. Only selling our products in-store – so no online shopping or delivery network. And always saving on the small stuff – like simple hangers and price tags to keep costs low. That means we can offer great prices while always taking care of the things that really matter. We have been working hard for many years to make sure our products are made with care and respect for workers' rights and the environment. The work of Primark's Environmental Sustainability team, made up of over 110 experts, based in key sourcing countries covers a wide range of issue from the sourcing of raw materials such as cotton, the environmental impact of manufacturing processes in factories and checking the standards we expect in our supply chain are being met. More information on Primark's ethical trade and environmental sustainability programmes can be found on our website here.

