Primary Battery Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Primary Battery Market share is expected to increase by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.36% - according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Primary Battery Market is estimated at 5.28% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ), which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

expected to range between from Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Primary Battery market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

FOR A DETAILED OVERVIEW ON CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE, REQUEST SAMPLE PAGES

The Primary Battery Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Camelion Batteries GmbH

Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd.

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

Energizer Holdings Inc.

EnerSys

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GP Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Integer Holdings Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

The Duracell Co.

Toshiba Corp.

Ultralife Corp.

VARTA AG

Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT FOR MORE ACCESS

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Primary Battery Industry Segment

The market is segmented by End-user (Defense, Medical, and Others) and Type (Alkaline Battery, Lithium Battery, and Others).

and By End-user - The defense segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in demand during Primary batteries are used in most weapon systems used by the US Department of Defense, especially portable devices. These batteries provide more energy and less weight .

. The growth of the primary battery market is fueled by changes in military techniques, demand for modern high-tech combat systems, increased demand for surveillance drones, and increased reliance on mobile technologies and remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicles.

INTERESTED TO PROCURE THE DATA?

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Innovative Features and User Interfaces are Notably Driving the Primary Battery Market Growth

The demand for portable devices is rising. Pulse power and batteries provide long-term power solutions to portable devices such as portable defibrillators and electrocardiograms (EKGs). Primary lithium batteries power most medical devices, such as surgical saws, drills, and infusion pumps. Vendors provide a wide range of batteries with different outputs. These batteries are suitable for different applications. Hence, the rising demand for portable medical devices will drive the growth of the global primary battery market.

TO ACCESS WHAT ARE THE LATEST DRIVERS, TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET? REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Primary Battery Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), North America (The US and Canada ), APAC ( China and India ), Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of the Middle East & Africa )

Europe is projected to contribute 31% of the market growth by 2022. The market in Europe is growing steadily. APAC is another region that will offer significant growth opportunities. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as the increasing consumption of primary batteries for high-drain applications such as digital cameras, toys, and utility metering.

is projected to contribute The market in is growing steadily. is another region that will offer significant growth opportunities. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as the such as digital cameras, toys, and utility metering. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, primary battery production in APAC came to a standstill due to the unavailability of raw materials. The pandemic resulted in several transportation and logistics issues. However, after July 2020 , supply chain and logistics issues were resolved, with the introduction of vaccines and the initiation of mass vaccination drives. Thus, as APAC is expected to be one of the major electronics hubs of the world, the primary battery market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

FOR MORE INSIGHTS ON THE MARKET SHARE OF VARIOUS REGIONS, VIEW PDF SAMPLE NOW!

Related Reports -

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Marine Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 604.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.19%. The rising demand for lithium batteries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Primary Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large Electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Alkaline battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Alkaline battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Lithium battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Lithium battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 119: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 EnerSys

Exhibit 123: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 124: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 125: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 126: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: EnerSys - Segment focus

11.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 137: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 146: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 The Duracell Co.

Exhibit 151: The Duracell Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: The Duracell Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: The Duracell Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: The Duracell Co. - Key offerings

11.13 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 155: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11.14 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 160: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 161: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 162: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 163: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11.15 Ultralife Corp.

Exhibit 165: Ultralife Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Ultralife Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Ultralife Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Ultralife Corp. - Segment focus

11.16 VARTA AG

Exhibit 169: VARTA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 170: VARTA AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 171: VARTA AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 172: VARTA AG - Segment focus

11.17 Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

Exhibit 173: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 174: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio