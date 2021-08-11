Primary Battery Market to grow by USD 4.39 Billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the primary battery market is likely to register a CAGR of about 5% with an incremental growth of $ 4.39 bn during 2020-2024.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The alkaline battery type segment led the market growth during the forecast period.
- What is the key factor influencing the market growth positively?
The increasing consumption of primary batteries for high-drain applications such as digital cameras, toys, and utility metering will boost the primary battery market size during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to register a decelerating CAGR of about 5% by 2024.
- What is the impact of the pandemic on the market?
The market will showcase a negative impact due to the pandemic during the forecast period.
- How big is the APAC market?
40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enersys, FDK Corp., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Saft Groupe SA, Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the demand for portable medical equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from rechargeable hearing aid solutions is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this primary battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Primary Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Primary Battery Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Alkaline Battery
- Lithium Battery
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Primary Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The primary battery market report covers the following areas:
- Primary Battery Market Size
- Primary Battery Market Trends
- Primary Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased demand from the consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending as one of the prime reasons driving the primary battery market growth during the next few years.
Primary Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist primary battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the primary battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the primary battery market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Alkaline battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lithium battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Duracell Inc.
- Energizer Holdings Inc.
- Enersys
- FDK Corp.
- Maxell Holdings Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Saft Groupe SA
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba International Corp.
- Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
