Primary Battery Recycling Market: Market Size to Grow by USD 62.77 Million | By Technology and Geography

The primary battery recycling market share growth by the alkaline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Alkaline batteries are the most common type of batteries used. These batteries are available in various sizes such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9V. Alkaline battery recycling is gaining importance as the components of the batteries get wasted. Also, these batteries pollute the environment if not recycled, leading to the increased need to recycle alkaline batteries.

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Primary Battery Recycling Market includes the following core components:

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Technology (alkaline, primary lithium, and others) and Geography ( Europe and ROW).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Technology (alkaline, primary lithium, and others) and Geography ( and ROW). Key Companies- Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., COREPILE, Ecocycle, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Gravita India Ltd., GRS Batteries Foundation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Umicore among others.

Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., COREPILE, Ecocycle, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Gravita India Ltd., GRS Batteries Foundation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Umicore among others. Driver- Self-sufficiency of raw materials to drive the market.

Self-sufficiency of raw materials to drive the market. Challenge- Logistical issues associated with battery recycling to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The primary battery recycling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Battery Solutions LLC- The company provides complete end-to-end battery services. Moreover, the company also offers battery recycling service for primary batteries.

The company provides complete end-to-end battery services. Moreover, the company also offers battery recycling service for primary batteries. Call2Recycle Inc.- The company recycles dry-cell single-use alkaline and primary lithium batteries weighing up to 11 lbs.

The company recycles dry-cell single-use alkaline and primary lithium batteries weighing up to 11 lbs. Ecocycle- The company offers various products for different industries such as mining, gas and petroleum, dental and medical, lighting and e-waste, and ECOBATT batteries. Moreover, the company recycles only different type of batteries.

Primary Battery Recycling Market Driver:

Self-sufficiency of raw materials:

The supply of critical raw materials for manufacturing batteries can be ensured by sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or promoting the recycling of used/scrap batteries. The raw materials required for manufacturing primary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in a few countries across the globe. Promoting the recycling of used batteries remains the best option for decreasing the dependency of countries with high battery consumption on other nations. Thus, self-sufficiency of raw materials is a key market driver.

Primary Battery Recycling Market Challenge:

Logistical issues associated with battery recycling:

Recycling used batteries is a complex process compared with other alternatives, such as disposing of the battery after usage. The monitoring and collecting of used batteries are the initial steps in the entire battery recycling process. The key issue lies with the transportation of collected batteries to recycling centers. The metals and other minerals recovered from the recycling process do not yield high profits. Thus, the logistical issues associated with battery recycling impede market growth.

Primary Battery Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.37% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 62.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.56 Regional analysis Europe and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 83% Key consumer countries Denmark, UK, France, Canada, US, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., COREPILE, Ecocycle, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Gravita India Ltd., GRS Batteries Foundation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Umicore Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

