Primary Capital Acquires Longtime MCA Provider

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant Cash Advance Provider and Small Business Servicing Company Primary Capital Funding announced their acquisition of a division of Infinity Capital Funding. The acquisition will enable Primary Capital Funding to expand its mission to help subprime small business owners get out of the vicious cycle that the alternative finance loan system poses and guide merchants to long-term financial well-being. Infinity Capital Funding is a 13-year-old merchant cash advance provider based out of Woodland Hills, California.

This acquisition will include the ICF merchant portfolio, adopting 13 years of historic client performance data, and expanding upon Primary Capital's current technology suite.

"We are excited about the acquisition and believe that the data and technology ICF has built over the past 13 years will be tremendously valuable to our key goals for 2020," says David Korchak, Co-Owner of Primary Capital.

Primary Capital will also be taking on Isaiah Kenigsberg, ICF's Financial Controller, as their new CFO. "I have been working with Primary Capital over these past few months and I'm truly excited to be joining their team. I believe in their plans for expansion into the market and the growth and strategy visions for the future."

"We are excited to have Isaiah on board," says Korchak. "He is a master at MCA portfolio management, and comes with years of experience in financial data analysis and strategy."

For more information on Primary Capital, please call 888.620.0160 or visit the company online at https://primarycap.com .

About Primary Capital

Based in West Orange, NJ, Primary Capital LLC is a human-to-human Merchant Cash Advance and alternative finance company that offers financial products along with consulting services for small to medium-size businesses.

Press Contact:

David Korchak

(718) 509-0061

Brooklyn, NY

SOURCE Primary Capital