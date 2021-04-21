Primary Cell Culture Market Size Worth $8.0 Billion By 2028 l CAGR: 11.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Apr 21, 2021, 04:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global primary cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is owing to several factors such as advancement in genetic engineering, rising demand for regenerative medicines, and robust funding for cellular therapies development.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The reagents and supplements segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to their growing application for maintaining primary cell viability
- The primary cells segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing research initiatives for cancer and rare diseases
- The enzymatic degradation segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the advantage of obtaining a high cellular yield through enzymatic disaggregation
- The mechanical separation segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to its large adoption as it's an inexpensive, quick, and easy method for disaggregation of cellular entities
- The animal cells segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising applications for vaccine development
- The human cells segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period as they are extensively used for preclinical and clinical analyses in cancer research
- The vaccine production segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising focus on the development of new vaccines targeting new infections such as COVID-19
- The stem cell therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing number of studies for designing therapies for genetic disorders
- North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the market in this region is owing to intensive research for the development of new therapies
- Companies operating in the market are launching new products for primary cell cultures. For instance, in January 2021, Lonza launched customizable and high-quality cryopreserved Leukopaks. It is a product derived from enriched leukapheresis, which contains high concentrations of peripheral blood mononuclear such as B and T cells, and monocytes
Read 143 page research report with ToC on "Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents & Supplements, Media), By Application (Virology, Vaccine Production), By Separation Methods, By Cell Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/primary-cell-culture-market
In addition, the growing focus on functional biology can be further attributed to the market growth. Several R&D investments for the development of novel solutions have increased the demand for culture medium. For instance, in April 2020, Sumitomo Chemical invested USD 30 million in Conagen a U.S.-based company. The investment was aimed at strengthening its alliance and developing high functional products as well as processes using synthetic biology.
Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for researchers to study and understand the new variants of the virus with the application of primary cell culture. The large pool of human cells from various genetic backgrounds and varied health conditions facilitated researchers to conduct experiments for thorough results. Various institutions have shown their support and interest in scientific research to match specialized cell culture media.
Grand View Research has segmented the global primary cell culture market on the basis of product, separation methods, cell type, application, and region:
- Primary Cell Culture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Primary Cells
- Fat
- Blood
- Nerve
- Bone
- Endothelial
- Skin
- Muscle
- Stem
- Others
- Reagents and Supplements
- Attachment Solutions
- Buffers and Salts
- Freezing Media
- Sera
- Growth Factors and Cytokines
- Other
- Media
- Fat Cells Media
- Blood Cells Media
- Nerve Cells Media
- Bone Cells Media
- Endothelial Cells Media
- Skin Cells Media
- Muscle Cells Media
- Stem Cells Media
- Others
- Primary Cell Culture Separation Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Explant Method
- Enzymatic Degradation
- Trypsin
- Collagenase
- Protease
- Pronase
- Dispase
- Hyaluronidase
- Neuraminidase
- Elastase
- DNase
- Papain
- Accutase
- Others
- Mechanical Separation
- Others
- Primary Cell Culture Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Animal
- Human
- Primary Cell Culture Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering
- Vaccine Production
- Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine
- Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening
- Cancer Research
- Model System
- Virology
- Prenatal Diagnosis
- Stem Cell Therapy
- Others
- Primary Cell Culture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Primary Cell Culture Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Lonza
- Merck
- Corning Incorporated
- Danaher
- PromoCell GmbH
- ATCC
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
- Mattek
- Axol Bioscience Ltd.
