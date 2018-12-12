Primary Cell Culture Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 10.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global primary cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth in production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and regenerative medicines, patent expiration of blockbuster biologics, and rising demand for stem cell therapy and tissue engineering are factors promoting the growth of this market. These trends are attracting big players in healthcare and medical research toward this field.

Primary cell culture is increasingly being used in fields such as drug screening, organogenesis, disease diagnosis, biological product manufacturing, cancer research, and stem cell research. Due to their increased use in various healthcare domains, private medical organizations, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, education, research and government organizations have increased their investments and funding in this market.

Primary cells show high physiological resemblance to the tissues and organs they are extracted from. This provides immense help to researchers and scientists in understanding various complexities related to drug pathways, studying diseases and drug development, and their effect on biological site of action in-vivo. Due to these qualities, their use has increased in biopharmaceuticals, transplants, and chronic disease therapies. Their sprouting customized use for different research purposes is also a key trend in the industry.

However, there are many ethical concerns over the usage of human embryonic cells, which poses as a major restraint in the growth of this market. Usage of transgenic plants and animals and stem cells, as well as stringent rules and regulations associated with it, will also negatively affect market growth in the years to come.

Currently, North America holds the largest share in the market, with Asia Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising per capita incomes, growing healthcare affordability, and improving economic status of countries such as India and China.

Commercial players in this market are mostly established companies; however, several new players have been making their presence known in recent years. Some of the key players are Merck KGaA; Lonza; Promocell GmbH; GE Healthcare; and Corning, Inc.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Primary Cell Culture Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Stem Cell Therapy, Vaccine Production), By Separation and Culture Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/primary-cell-culture-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Growing need for stem cells transplants and increasing number of clinical research studies and medical therapies for chronic diseases are expected to drive the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses all over the world and ongoing researches in several therapeutic areas has resulted in rapid advancements in stem cell therapy, cancer treatment, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine

While media held the dominant share by way of product, the reagents and supplements segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period

On the basis of separation and culture technique, enzymatic disaggregation held the dominant share in 2017. This is due to high productivity yield and less damage associated with this technique. Enzymes widely used for carrying out degradation process include trypsin, collagenase, and papain

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. Registering a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest growing region in the coming years

holds the largest revenue share in the market. Registering a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, is poised to emerge as the fastest growing region in the coming years Lonza, Merck, Thermo Fisher , and GE Healthineers are some of the leading players in this market. The number of new players venturing in this space is increasing each year.

Grand View Research has segmented the global primary cell culture market based on product, application, separation and culture technique, and region:

