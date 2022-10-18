Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 3.13 Bn by 2026, Increasing Prevalence Of Immunodeficiency Diseases to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary immunodeficiency therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The increasing R&D activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth between 2021-2026.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. The main markets for immunodeficiency therapies in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the rest of the world, this region's market will increase more quickly (ROW).

The primary immunodeficiency treatments market will rise in North America over the forecast period due to the rising frequency of immunodeficiency illnesses and technical breakthroughs in genetic and stem cell therapies. Request Free Sample Report.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Segmentation Analysis

Disease type - Antibody deficiency, cellular immunodeficiency, and innate immune disorders

Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

The antibody deficiency category will significantly increase its market share in primary immunodeficiency therapies. Antibody deficiency is the most prevalent form of primary immunodeficiency in people. There are several different diseases in this group that interfere with one or more immune system components. Different primary immunodeficiency illnesses have an impact on various immune system components. A primary antibody deficiency problem is present in around half of the people with primary immunodeficiency diseases. During the projection period, such antibody deficiency-related reasons will propel the market expansion for primary immunodeficiency therapies.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the growth of the primary immunodeficiency therapies market is the rising prevalence of immunodeficiency illnesses. Another trend boosting market expansion is increasing R&D activity. However, one of the issues impeding the market's expansion for primary immunodeficiency therapies is the side effects of immunotherapy. Buy Sample Report.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market - Vendor Landscape

The global primary immunodeficiency therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Biotest AG

CSL Ltd.

Grifols SA

Kedrion Spa

LFB SA

Lupin Ltd.

Product News and Insights

Bayer.com - The company provides primary immunodeficiency therapies, allowing the body to make the necessary proteins on its own.

- The company provides primary immunodeficiency therapies, allowing the body to make the necessary proteins on its own. Bplgroup.com - The company provides primary immunodeficiency treatments for the management of persistent viral infectious illnesses.

- The company provides primary immunodeficiency treatments for the management of persistent viral infectious illnesses. Biocon - The company provides primary immunodeficiency therapies, which are broadly disseminated to healthy tissues like the skin, spleen, and thymus.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Primary Immunodeficiency Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADMA Biologics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Biotest AG, CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Kedrion Spa, LFB SA, Lupin Ltd., Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanquin, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

5.3 Antibody deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Antibody deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Antibody deficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Antibody deficiency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Antibody deficiency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cellular immunodeficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cellular immunodeficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cellular immunodeficiency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cellular immunodeficiency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cellular immunodeficiency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Innate immune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Innate immune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Innate immune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Innate immune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Innate immune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Biocon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Biotest AG

Exhibit 100: Biotest AG - Overview



Exhibit 101: Biotest AG - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Biotest AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Biotest AG - Segment focus

10.7 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 104: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Grifols SA

Exhibit 109: Grifols SA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Grifols SA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Grifols SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Grifols SA - Segment focus

10.9 Kedrion Spa

Exhibit 113: Kedrion Spa - Overview



Exhibit 114: Kedrion Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Kedrion Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Octapharma AG

Exhibit 116: Octapharma AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Octapharma AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Octapharma AG - Key offerings

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

