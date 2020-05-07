STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following primary insider (or related party as described below) has, as part of the company's incentive program, committed to acquire shares in Ocean Yield ASA (the "Company" or "Ocean Yield"):

Lars Solbakken , CEO of Ocean Yield ASA, has through his wholly owned company Finmarine AS acquired 40,000 shares in Ocean Yield. Upon completion of such acquisition, Lars Solbakken will own, directly or indirectly, 1,590,880 shares in the Company.

The acquisition of shares has been made as part of the Company's management incentive program. The price paid per share will equal the closing price as of 7 May 2020 of NOK 23.85 per share, less a discount of 20% reflecting that the shares will have a lock-up period of three years.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -2 and 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:



Oksenøyveien 10, PO Box 5013, 1327 Lysaker, Norway

+47-24-13-01-82

+47-920-27-419

http://www.oceanyield.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/primary-insider-disclosure,c3106852

SOURCE Ocean Yield