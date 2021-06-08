Primary Virtue to Reduce Carbon Footprint unlike Conventional Labels Underscores Growth in Eco-friendly Labels Market, Growth Projected at Notable 7.9% CAGR from 2021 - 2029 - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-friendly Labels Market – Overview

With a growing volume of consumers who are willing to pay a premium for eco-friendly labels for products, this is opportune for brands who are riding in this wave of public sentiment. The choice of eco-friendly labels can make a big difference to the environment and for brand building to serve this consumer population. However, for consumers, it is hard to know which products labeled as eco-friendly are truly environmentally sustainable, or only 'appear green' aka greenwashed.

This mandated processes to be in place to evaluate a label's sustainability and formulation of certifying bodies authorized to provide eco-labels for authentic ones. The role of International Organization for Standardization that has defined standards for ecolabels, and the growing consumer base for eco-friendly labels substantiates the segment to have evolved into a multi-million dollar industry. Going forward, the eco-friendly labels market is anticipated to continue to rise with projections of revenue growth by 1.8 times by 2029 from its current valuation.

Eco-friendly Labels Market –Key Findings of the Report

Phenomenon of Finding of Eco-friendly Product Labels help Address Environmental Concerns

Labels have a significant role to play across a large number of end-use industries for sequence of credentials, warnings, knowledge, directions of use, promotional activity, or environmental advocacy. Labels are mostly in the form of stickers, or temporary and permanent labels printed on packaging, which has led to concerns of their shelf life. This has prompted label manufacturers to use durable materials such as renewable fabric for long-lasting labels. Incidentally, this has led to the emergence of a class of sustainable label products, which are addressing environmental and pollution issues related with label wastes.

Technological Advancements in Printing Technologies to Expand Vistas

With the complete acceptance that labels enable effective representation of must-know information of products, the technology and devices used in manufacturing are evolving at a fast pace. Printing technologies such as Flexography ensure durability of inks and ease of printing, for eco-friendly labels too. For this reason, the digital segment of the eco-friendly labels market is anticipated to witness considerable demand in the coming years.

Besides this, the excellent print quality of emerging technologies, which are increasingly being developed with environmental consideration underpins continued growth of the eco-friendly labels market.

Use of Sustainable Materials Widens Scope

To serve the growing demand for eco-friendly labels, manufacturers in the eco-friendly labels market are exploring newer sustainable materials for these products. Renewable fabrics and papers, dissolvable and repulpable papers, and post-consumer scrap are some materials that are now used for the manufacture of eco-friendly labels.

With the rapid uptake of eco-friendly labels in the fast growing food & beverages, cosmetics, and personal care industry segments, the growth of eco-friendly labels market is prophesied to be bright in the years ahead.

Eco-friendly Labels Market – Growth Drivers

The virtues to reduce carbon footprint associated with conventional paper-based labels is the foremost factor fuelling the eco-friendly labels market.

Efforts of product manufacturers to create high strength labels featuring water and tear resistance to expand avenues for eco-friendly labels market.

