Primate CRO Alpha Genesis Continues Expansion Efforts With $3M Commitment

YEMASSEE, S.C., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Primate contract research organization Alpha Genesis today announced the second phase of its multi-year expansion effort, committing an additional $3M over the next two years towards new construction and hiring to further enhance the Company's product and service offerings. This announcement follows a prior $2M initiative announced in 2016 which resulted in the Company building 50,000 square feet of new research space, and creating 30 full-time technical positions. The overall goal of these efforts is to position Alpha Genesis to effectively compete with Chinese expansion efforts in the primate bio-research industry.

Rhesus macaques are widely used in biomedical research and development.

After experiencing several years of rapid growth, Alpha Genesis, which specializes in providing primate research products and services, plans to build a new and larger quarantine holding facility, and to enhance its service offerings by purchasing more specialized medical research equipment and hiring additional research staff. The Company will continue its outreach efforts to the European pharmaceutical community which continues to outsource much of its research needs to foreign entities, most notably to companies based in China and to a lesser extent to companies based in the United States. Alpha Genesis seeks to keep pace with Chinese research development efforts to provide a viable North American pre-clinical alternative.

The Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center maintains a colony of 6,000 monkeys in South Carolina. Already, over 35% of its business focuses on in-house primate research, often for European companies, in the area of vaccine development and drug evaluation. Unlike most US-based primate CROs, Alpha Genesis raises most of its research animals domestically in order provide the highest standards of quality control, as well as to ensure a steady supply of research primates on known genetic origin. "My understanding is that restrictions in Europe have become quite significant in terms of how animals, particularly primates, must be housed and maintained, which has significantly driven up costs. The Chinese have seized on this opportunity by developing their own research resources and supply chain, and we are seeking to directly compete, but at a higher level, therein lies the reasoning and motivation for continued expansion of our facilities and staff expertise." says Westergaard.

