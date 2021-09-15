'Primavera Health' Welcomes Veteran Healthcare Professional and Florida House Representative Nicholas X. Duran as President and CEO

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Health proudly announced that Nicholas X. Duran would be taking the reins and leading an aggressive expansion of the company and its markets throughout the U.S. Mr. Duran's experience leading large organizations, along with crafting health policy and extensive contacts and professional relationships in the health and health tech sectors will help guide Primavera to continued success. Founded in 2017, Primavera Health's overall mission creates intuitive healthcare technology, maximizing benefits for healthcare providers, care managers, caregivers, and ultimately, patients. Primavera empowers healthcare teams with easy-to-use telehealth software systems that provide actionable data and streamlined communication.

Nick Duran, President & CEO

"We are extremely pleased and excited have Nick with us," said Manny Arce, Primavera's General Counsel. "Primavera has been at the forefront of healthcare technology from the very beginning, leading with data analytics. And over the last two decades, our team has created, developed, and managed complex IT architecture and relationship database systems, honing their skills to construct a variety of innovative tools that empower our users and deliver the best outcomes. Consisting of technologists, practitioners, and healthcare business executives, Primavera engineered a revolutionary healthcare operating system to transform the patient-doctor-payor relationship across the care continuum. And recently, the team has turned its creative focus to finding a healthcare solution for an-all-too common information gap."

Mr. Duran has served in a variety of leadership roles in the health care sector and also serves in the Florida House of Representatives for District 112. Prior to joining Primavera, he was the executive director of the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (FAFCC). During his tenure, FAFCC members have provided more than $1 billion worth of free and charitable care to Floridians and consistently secured bi-partisan support from the Florida House, Senate, and Governor.

In the Legislature, Representative Duran serves on several health care committees. He is the ranking Democratic member of the Health and Human Services Committee and is on the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee. As well as being appointed to the Appropriations Committee, Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, and the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

Mr. Duran also serves on the board of directors for the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, Epilepsy Florida, Miami-Dade Public Health Trust, and is a member of Leadership Florida. He previously acted as a board member for The Children's Trust, was the immediate past chair for the University of South Florida Covering Kids and Families State Coalition. He is a graduate of The University of Florida and New York Law School and is a native South Floridian. Mr. Duran lives in Coconut Grove with his wife Danielle and two kids.

About Primavera

Primavera is a single application empowering your healthcare team with an easy-to-use system complete with real time, actionable intelligence, and effortless communication. Putting positive healthcare outcomes and ease-of-use as the core focus, Primavera's all-in-one healthcare software suite is an unmatched, one-stop healthcare solution that teams actually enjoy using. Simplifying workflows, providing useful data, and improving communication have proven results for peak healthcare practice performance. Primavera includes easily access to each complete member record, case management, scheduling, transportation, healthcare analytic data, and financial analytic data. And with a fully connected healthcare software suite, healthcare teams can connect data to communicate effortlessly with all necessary parties. Learn more at: www.Primavera.care.

