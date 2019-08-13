Prime Day 2019: A.T. Kearney research finds consumers' self-rewarding behavior drives record high sales in some surprising categories

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While Amazon has yet to release specific data and figures from this year's Prime Day, A.T. Kearney has gleaned some important insights from their own research, focused on 1,000 US shoppers who purchased discounted items from Amazon during the two-day event. Over the course of 48 hours, 2019's Prime Day resulted in the purchase of over 175 million items – the largest in Amazon shopping event history, and an estimated 70% increase year over year.

A.T. Kearney's Amazon Prime Day 2019 Survey analyzes the trends behind this success, to determine why people shop where they shop. With an estimated 75% of survey respondents reporting that they were first-time Prime shoppers in either 2018 or 2019, and 19% of last year's Prime Day shoppers spending over $200 more this year, how did Amazon manage to grow their customer base so drastically?

Among the research are answers to questions such as:

Which platforms were most popular among shoppers this year? Or, how did this year's Prime Day customers shop Prime?

For whom did the customers shop, and how does this compare with other major shopping events, such as Black Friday?

What were new and noteworthy trends in customer forethought and enjoyment of purchases? Did shopping make them happy?

Why did customers shop Prime Day?

Notes Greg Portell, global lead partner in A.T. Kearney's Consumer and Retail practice, "The question remains: is this success unique to Amazon? And how can other retailers learn from the relationship Amazon has built with its customers, through Prime day 2019 and beyond, to translate some of that knowledge into their own successes?"

The research also identifies key competition facing Amazon today, as other retailers scramble to contend with its success. When queried about which non-Amazon retailers' online sales they shopped on this year's Prime Day, respondents most commonly listed Walmart, Target and Best Buy, as well as Macy's, Kohls, and eBay. However, even after searching for comparable deals from other retailers, many shoppers still returned to Amazon, suggesting there's something more afoot. Observes Alex Fitzgerald, research co-author and manager in A.T. Kearney's consumer and retail practice, "Today, it's the platform itself which drives sales. The findings of our Amazon Prime Day 2019 Survey explore understandings not only of the deals themselves, but how Amazon relates to its customers, and how consumers ideally want to relate to the transaction."

To learn more, read the full report here.

