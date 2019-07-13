Prime Day Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin Deals (2019): The Best Smartwatch Deals on Amazon Shared by Deal Tomato

Deal Tomato compare the best early Amazon Prime Day Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin deals of 2019, including savings on Apple Watch Series 3, Fitbit Ionic, Versa, Charge 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches

BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin, Fitbit & Apple Watch Series 3 & 4 Prime Day 2019 deals are starting early this year. The deals team at Deal Tomato have compared the best smartwatch & wearables deals across the web and are listing them below.

Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:

Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:

Best Garmin Smartwatch Prime Day Deals:

Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.

Now entering its fifth year, Prime Day has demonstrated impressive year-on-year growth and this year's sale looks set to break spending records the online retailer. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.

When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.

The online research experts at Deal Tomato help shoppers save money online by reviewing and comparing the best Apple Watch, Garmin & Fitbit Prime Day deals.

Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato