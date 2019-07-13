Prime Day Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin Deals (2019): The Best Smartwatch Deals on Amazon Shared by Deal Tomato
Jul 13, 2019, 15:19 ET
Deal Tomato compare the best early Amazon Prime Day Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin deals of 2019, including savings on Apple Watch Series 3, Fitbit Ionic, Versa, Charge 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin, Fitbit & Apple Watch Series 3 & 4 Prime Day 2019 deals are starting early this year. The deals team at Deal Tomato have compared the best smartwatch & wearables deals across the web and are listing them below.
Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:
- Save 29% off on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch
- Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone
- Save up to 29% off on Apple Watches at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:
- Save 20% off on the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker - measure your calorie burn during any exercise and achieve your fitness goals with the latest Fitbit Charge model
- Save $31 on the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch - track all your daily activities and receive phone notifications on this water-resistant watch
- Save $50 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - enjoy dynamic personalized workouts and step-by-step coaching with this GPS smartwatch, on sale now
- Save $55 on the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker - keep track of workout intensity and sleep quality with Fitbit's slimmest fitness wristband
- Save 25% off on the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - save on Fitbit's top-selling fitness tracker while it's on sale at Amazon
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the latest Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker & Fitbit Versa smartwatch
Best Garmin Smartwatch Prime Day Deals:
- Save 49% off on the Garmin epix Smartwatch - navigate outdoor adventures with full-color mapping GPS on your wrist
- Save 31% off on the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch - track your heart rate and receive smart notifications on this device's large display
- Save $50 on the Garmin Forerunner 35 - this best-selling Garmin smartwatch has built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor
- Save 26% off on the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch - track your workouts and make mobile payments with this extra-durable exercise companion
- Save up to $270 on Garmin GPS Smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.
Now entering its fifth year, Prime Day has demonstrated impressive year-on-year growth and this year's sale looks set to break spending records the online retailer. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
The online research experts at Deal Tomato help shoppers save money online by reviewing and comparing the best Apple Watch, Garmin & Fitbit Prime Day deals.
Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article